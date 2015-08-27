Venezuela-Colombia border crisis

Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos speaks with a woman who was deported from Venezuela with her family, during a visit at a temporary shelter in Cucuta, Colombia. The ongoing crisis on the border between Colombia and Venezuela should not be used...more

Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos speaks with a woman who was deported from Venezuela with her family, during a visit at a temporary shelter in Cucuta, Colombia. The ongoing crisis on the border between Colombia and Venezuela should not be used for political point-scoring by leaders in either country ahead of elections in coming months, the Colombian government said on Tuesday, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Close