Venezuela-Colombia border crisis
A man carries a toilet as he crosses the Tachira river border into Colombia from Venezuela, near Colombia's Villa del Rosario village, August 27, 2015. Venezuela closed two border crossings last week and began deporting hundreds of Colombians, as...more
Women carrying their babies queue outside a supermarket to try to buy milk near the border with Colombia at Urena in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 26, 2015. Shaken by the deportation of over a thousand compatriots, Venezuela's roughly 5 million...more
People carry their belongings while crossing the Tachira river border with Venezuela into Colombia, near Villa del Rosario village August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
A girl carries pots while walking to the shores of the Tachira River in San Antonio, Venezuela, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A Colombian walks close to his belongings alongside the Tachira River while waiting to move into Colombia in Villa del Rosario village, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
A man carries a refrigerator while crossing the Tachira river border with Venezuela into Colombia, near Villa del Rosario village. Hundreds of Colombians waded across a border river with fridges, chickens and mattresses on their backs as goats and...more
A Colombian policeman helps a child and his father cross the Tachira River border back into Colombia as Venezuelan national guards stand guard on the far shore, close to Villa del Rosario village, Colombia, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
A man carries another man while crossing to Colombia through the Tachira river, next to others carrying their belongings, at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman carries out her belongings from her house, which was marked for demolition during a special deployment, at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man poses for a picture at his partially dismantled house as his relatives carry it by parts to Colombia through the Tachira river at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Boys carry parts of a bed across to Colombia through the Tachira river at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman carries her parrot in a cage next to people carrying their belongings to Colombia through the Tachira river at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People rest and drink coffee in front of their partially dismantled house which have been marked with a letter "D" for demolition, at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A child rests on a mattress on the ground at the front yard of his house, which has been marked for demolition, during a special deployment at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A child plays with belongings left behind by his relatives at a house marked for demolition during a special deployment, at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man dismantles his house which has been marked for demolition, to carry it by parts to Colombia through the Tachira river at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman carries her child while she walks past a closed store near the border with Colombia at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man carries his son while they cross into Colombia at the Simon Bolivar bridge, at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman cries while embracing her son, meeting him again for the first time after they were separated during the closure of the border at the Simon Bolivar bridge, at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia...more
Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos speaks with a woman who was deported from Venezuela with her family, during a visit at a temporary shelter in Cucuta, Colombia. The ongoing crisis on the border between Colombia and Venezuela should not be used...more
A girl looks out of the window of a bus, while she crosses the Simon Bolivar bridge on the border with Colombia with her relatives, at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A house marked with a letter "D" for demolition, is seen close to the border with Colombia at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan national guards deny the entry of a man and his son to Venezuela in the Tachira River, close to Villa del Rosario village, Colombia, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
A woman stands in front of the ruins of houses of people who do not possess proper documentation to live in Venezuela, which have been demolished by Venezuelan officials, at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos...more
