Venezuela mourns Chavez
Pallbearers carry the coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez to a hearse prior to a funeral parade in Caracas March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Pallbearers carry the coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez to a hearse prior to a funeral parade in Caracas March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A worker of state-run oil company PDVSA yells a slogan as he waits for his turn to view Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez's body lying in state at the military academy in Caracas March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A worker of state-run oil company PDVSA yells a slogan as he waits for his turn to view Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez's body lying in state at the military academy in Caracas March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Pallbearers carry the coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez to a hearse prior to a funeral parade in Caracas March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Pallbearers carry the coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez to a hearse prior to a funeral parade in Caracas March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Pallbearers carry the coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez to a hearse prior to a funeral parade in Caracas March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace
Pallbearers carry the coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez to a hearse prior to a funeral parade in Caracas March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace
Photos of the late President Hugo Chavez are hung out for sale outside of the Military Academy, where the funeral service of Chavez is being held, in Caracas, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Photos of the late President Hugo Chavez are hung out for sale outside of the Military Academy, where the funeral service of Chavez is being held, in Caracas, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez holds a doll of him as she stands outside a military academy where the funeral ceremony for Chavez is held, in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez holds a doll of him as she stands outside a military academy where the funeral ceremony for Chavez is held, in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez rest as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez rest as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad pays tribute to late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, during the funeral service at the Military Academy in Caracas March 8, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores...more
Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad pays tribute to late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, during the funeral service at the Military Academy in Caracas March 8, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez with a picture of him ride a motorcycle around Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez with a picture of him ride a motorcycle around Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Bolivia women, who are witch doctors, perform a ritual in honour of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez at the Murillo square in La Paz March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston Brito
Bolivia women, who are witch doctors, perform a ritual in honour of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez at the Murillo square in La Paz March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston Brito
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez queue as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez queue as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A woman is carried out of the crowd of supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez after collapsing while waiting to view Chavez's body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman is carried out of the crowd of supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez after collapsing while waiting to view Chavez's body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Parents of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, Elena Frias and Hugo cry as they view his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace
Parents of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, Elena Frias and Hugo cry as they view his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace
A girl holds a doll of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez as she waits with other supporters of Chavez to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A girl holds a doll of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez as she waits with other supporters of Chavez to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez stand in line to view his body in state as the Venezuelan flag flies at half mast at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez stand in line to view his body in state as the Venezuelan flag flies at half mast at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman looks out of her door at a flag and portrait of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman looks out of her door at a flag and portrait of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A supporter of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez gestures as she views his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas in this March 7, 2013 picture provided by Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
A supporter of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez gestures as she views his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas in this March 7, 2013 picture provided by Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez react to being pushed against a barrier as many collapsed in the heat while waiting to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez react to being pushed against a barrier as many collapsed in the heat while waiting to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez fall as a barrier topples under pressure, after many collapsed in the heat while waiting to view Chavez's body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo more
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez fall as a barrier topples under pressure, after many collapsed in the heat while waiting to view Chavez's body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Soldiers try to help maintain order among a crowd of supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, as many collapsed while waiting to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013.REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins more
Soldiers try to help maintain order among a crowd of supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, as many collapsed while waiting to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013.REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Argenis Chavez (R), brother of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, views his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace
Argenis Chavez (R), brother of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, views his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez are reflected in a puddle as they line up to view his body in state, at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez are reflected in a puddle as they line up to view his body in state, at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Venezuelans watch as Vice President Nicolas Maduro speaks to the thousands of supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez as they wait to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Venezuelans watch as Vice President Nicolas Maduro speaks to the thousands of supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez as they wait to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas March 6, 2013. Authorities have not yet said where Chavez will be buried after his...more
The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas March 6, 2013. Authorities have not yet said where Chavez will be buried after his state funeral on Friday. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez stand in line to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez stand in line to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Medics carry away a supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez who fainted while waiting in line with thousands of others to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Medics carry away a supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez who fainted while waiting in line with thousands of others to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez carry portraits of him and independence hero Simon Bolivar as Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez carry portraits of him and independence hero Simon Bolivar as Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Veron
The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Children of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez stand next to his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas March 6, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
Children of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez stand next to his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas March 6, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
Supporters of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez react as they view his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas in this March 7, 2013 picture provided by Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
Supporters of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez react as they view his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas in this March 7, 2013 picture provided by Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez (L), her Uruguayan counterpart Jose Mujica (2nd L) and her Bolivian counterpart Evo Morales (2nd R) stand next to the coffin of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez during a wake at the military academy in...more
Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez (L), her Uruguayan counterpart Jose Mujica (2nd L) and her Bolivian counterpart Evo Morales (2nd R) stand next to the coffin of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez during a wake at the military academy in Caracas March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace
The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Bello
The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Supporters of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez cry as his coffin arrived at the Military Academy where his wake will be held, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez cry as his coffin arrived at the Military Academy where his wake will be held, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man dressed as independence hero Simon Bolivar waits on his horse as the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, March 6, 2013....more
A man dressed as independence hero Simon Bolivar waits on his horse as the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
The coffin of Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
The coffin of Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Bell
The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Bell
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez carry portraits of him and independence hero Simon Bolivar as Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez carry portraits of him and independence hero Simon Bolivar as Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez hang portraits of him from their homes as his coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez hang portraits of him from their homes as his coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Venezuela's Vice President Nicolas Maduro consoles a supporter of Hugo Chavez, as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's Vice President Nicolas Maduro consoles a supporter of Hugo Chavez, as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Caps and posters of late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez lie on the hood of the hearse that carried his coffin to the Military Academy, where his wake will be held, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Caps and posters of late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez lie on the hood of the hearse that carried his coffin to the Military Academy, where his wake will be held, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of deceased Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez react as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. Venezuela's late President Chavez died on Tuesday of cancer, and authorities have not yet said where he will be buried...more
Supporters of deceased Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez react as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. Venezuela's late President Chavez died on Tuesday of cancer, and authorities have not yet said where he will be buried after his state funeral on Friday. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Rosa Virginia, daughter of the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, waves to the crowd as Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva more
Rosa Virginia, daughter of the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, waves to the crowd as Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A Venezuelan woman gestures while fixing the signal of a news channel showing Spanish words that read "Hugo Chavez has died" inside a Venezuelan restaurant in Panama City March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Grimald
A Venezuelan woman gestures while fixing the signal of a news channel showing Spanish words that read "Hugo Chavez has died" inside a Venezuelan restaurant in Panama City March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Grimald
Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death outside the hospital where he was being treated, in Caracas March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death outside the hospital where he was being treated, in Caracas March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A supporter of Hugo Chavez reacts to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A supporter of Hugo Chavez reacts to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of Hugo Chavez gather to watch as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of Hugo Chavez gather to watch as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of Hugo Chavez gather to watch as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of Hugo Chavez gather to watch as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death outside the hospital where he was being treated in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death outside the hospital where he was being treated in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of Hugo Chavez react as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of Hugo Chavez react as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of Hugo Chavez hold a mock coffin with a portrait of opposition candidate Henrique Capriles, as they cheer for Chavez outside Miraflores Palace in Caracas October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Supporters of Hugo Chavez hold a mock coffin with a portrait of opposition candidate Henrique Capriles, as they cheer for Chavez outside Miraflores Palace in Caracas October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Supporters of Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A supporter of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez reacts to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A supporter of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez reacts to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Next Slideshows
Shanghai's Dog Show
Dog shows are gaining popularity among a fast-growing sector of upper-class Chinese citizens.
Rock'n'roll priest
Mexican priest Adolfo Huerta references rock songs, quotes books and tells jokes during his sermons. He says it is important to demystify faith and accept...
Learning to shoot
A firearms class with the Arizona Women's Shooting Associates.
China's congress
Delegates from across China gather for the annual National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
MORE IN PICTURES
Chuck Berry: 1926-2017
Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
St. Patrick's Day
The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.