Venezuela on edge

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

A molotov cocktail explodes in front of riot police officers as they clash with demonstrators during a protest called by university students against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

Demonstrators clash with riot police officers during a protest called by university students against Venezuela's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

A demonstrator attempts to throw a bottle towards riot police officers during a protest called by university students against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

Female police officers clash with demonstrators during a protest called by university students against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

Demonstrators run through tear gas during a protest called by university students against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

A demonstrator reacts to the tear gas effects as they clash with riot police officers during a protest called by university students against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

Riot police officers stand guard in front of a tear gas cloud as they clash with demonstrators during a protest called by university students against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

A riot police officer reacts to the tear gas effects as they clash with demonstrators during a protest called by university students against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail against riot policemen during a protest called by university students against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

Venezuelan National Guards patrol after looting attempts, according to local media, in the slum of Petare in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

People cover their goods as they close their stalls after looting attempts, according to local media, in the slum of Petare in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

A demonstrator attempts to throw a stone towards riot police officers during a protest called by university students against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Marco Bello
Location
CARACAS, VENEZUELA
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

Riot police use pepper spray against a man during a protest over food shortage in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

Demonstrators use a dustbin lid as cover as they clash with riot police officers during a protest called by university students against Venezuela's government in Caracas. On the wall reads, "Chavez live". REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Ivan Alvarado
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

A woman looks into a market of staple foods in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

A demonstrator uses a slingshot as they clash with riot police officers during a protest called by university students against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

A riot police fires tear gas towards demonstrators during a protest called by university students against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

Demonstrators take cover as they clash with riot police officers during a protest called by university students against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

A demonstrator holds a tear gas canister as they clash with riot police officers during a protest called by university students against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

Riot police officers react to the tear gas effects as they clash with demonstrators during a protest called by university students against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

A demonstrator holds a tear gas canister as they clash with riot police officers during a protest called by university students against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

A demonstrator attempts to throw a stone towards riot police officers during a protest called by university students against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

