Venezuela protests erupt again

An anti-government protester takes part in a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas May 8, 2014. Venezuelan security forces rounded up hundreds of youth activists and dismantled camps set up as part of protests against President Nicolas Maduro, leading angry residents to stage demonstrations in backlash against the move. Pre-dawn raids by National Guard troops broke up four tent camps maintained by student activists as part of a three-month wave of protests that have steadily waned over recent weeks even as sporadic clashes continue. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins