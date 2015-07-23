Edition:
Venezuela shortages

A pregnant woman lays on a bed without sheets as she recovers after labor at a maternity hospital in Maracaibo, Venezuela June 19, 2015. The recession in Venezuela hits pregnant women particularly hard as vitamins, calcium, diapers and medicines are all increasingly scarce. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia

A consumer carries products at the state-run supermarket "Bicentenario" in Caracas June 4, 2013. A Venezuelan state is testing a system to limit purchases of food and other staples, local media reported, in a move that officials defended as necessary to stop contraband trade but opposition critics slammed as Cuban-style rationing. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

People line up to pay inside a Makro supermarket in Caracas, January 9, 2015. Lines are swelling at Venezuelan supermarkets, with some shoppers showing up before dawn in search of products ranging from chicken to laundry detergent, as a holiday slowdown in deliveries sharpened the nation's nagging product shortages. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Women wait in line as they buy toilet paper at a supermarket in Caracas, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A girl drinks juice on a motorcycle while being driven on a highway in Caracas May 7, 2015. Shortages of motorcycle parts in recession-hit Venezuela have become so acute that bikers are being killed for their vehicles, the leader of a local motorcyclists' association said. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A man carrying a gas cylinder walks past a line of people queuing up to buy gas cylinders at a distribution point of Venezuelan state-owned oil and natural gas company PDVSA in San Cristobal, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Yeslany Davila plays with her daughter on a pile of diapers she has managed to accumulate at her house in Maracaibo, Venezuela July 3, 2015. To get by, pregnant women wake up at the crack of dawn to join long store lines, try to stock up on diapers before their baby is born, visit a dozen shops for a single product, tap social media to barter goods, and spend small fortunes on the black market where smugglers jack up prices at the sight of their bellies. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia

A worker packs chicken imported from Argentina into a freezer at the state-run supermarket "Bicentenario" in Caracas June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Customers walk carrying oil among empty shelves inside a Makro supermarket in Caracas January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Customers line up to get in for shopping at a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

People queue up to pay inside a Farmatodo drugstore in Caracas February 3, 2015. Authorities are pressing charges against Venezuelan pharmacy chain Farmatodo for not opening enough check-out counters. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A customer puts his finger on a fingerprint scanner as part of the process to buy goods at Bicentenario, a state-run supermarket, in Caracas September 25, 2014. The Venezuelan government has started to fingerprint shoppers at some state-run supermarkets, a plan to combat food scarcity derided by some shortage-weary Venezuelans. The sign reads: "Dear customer, to pay you have to be registered in the fingerprint program designed to ensure supply". REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People pick up groceries in a state-run supermarket in Caracas, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Customers line up to pay for their purchases at a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

People dine at McDonald's in Caracas January 6, 2015. Venezuelan fast-food lovers are mourning the disappearance of McDonald's golden staple: the french fry. A recent shortage at the U.S. fast food chain comes as socialist Venezuela grapples with shortfalls of basic goods ranging from medicines to flour due to strict currency controls that stymie imports. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People write queue numbers on their arms, to mark their position as they wait in line to buy food at a supermarket in San Cristobal, about 410 miles (660 km) southwest of Caracas, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People walk past shelves mostly filled with the same product at a state-run supermarket in Caracas January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People wait to buy medicines at a drugstore in Caracas August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An opposition supporter hits an empty pot during a protest march against shortages of basic goods in Caracas January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A worker makes a floral arrangement next to coffins at an undertaker's showroom in Caracas June 16, 2014. Venezuelan funeral homes are struggling to find coffins, with production crimped by a shortage of brass, varnish and satin, complicating the process of burying the dead in one of the world's most murderous countries. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Supermarket staff work next to partially empty shelves of toilet paper in Caracas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An army reservist checks a list of items purchase as people leave with their shopping at a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A woman pulls a cart with bags of rice outside Makro supermarket in Caracas, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A boy carries her young brother as people line up outside a supermarket in Caracas January 19, 2015. There's a booming new profession in Venezuela: standing in line. The job usually involves starting before dawn, enduring long hours under the Caribbean sun, dodging or bribing police, and then selling a coveted spot at the front of huge shopping lines. As Venezuela's ailing economy spawns unprecedented shortages of basic goods, panic-buying and a rush to snap up subsidized food, demand is high and the pay is reasonable. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

People line up outside a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Pictures