Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jul 11, 2017 | 1:05am BST

Venezuela's 100th day of protest

Opposition supporters affected by tear gas react next to members of the security forces during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Opposition supporters affected by tear gas react next to members of the security forces during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Opposition supporters affected by tear gas react next to members of the security forces during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
1 / 24
Venezuela's opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who has been granted house arrest after more than three years in jail, salutes supporters, in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Venezuela's opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who has been granted house arrest after more than three years in jail, salutes supporters, in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Venezuela's opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who has been granted house arrest after more than three years in jail, salutes supporters, in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
2 / 24
A demonstrator is detained by security forces during clashes at a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator is detained by security forces during clashes at a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A demonstrator is detained by security forces during clashes at a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
3 / 24
Demonstrators stand behind a barricade during clashes at a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Demonstrators stand behind a barricade during clashes at a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Demonstrators stand behind a barricade during clashes at a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
4 / 24
A demonstrator picks up a tear gas canister during clashes at a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator picks up a tear gas canister during clashes at a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A demonstrator picks up a tear gas canister during clashes at a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
5 / 24
A demonstrator sets himself on fire when he tries to hurl a molotov cocktail as others run during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A demonstrator sets himself on fire when he tries to hurl a molotov cocktail as others run during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A demonstrator sets himself on fire when he tries to hurl a molotov cocktail as others run during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
6 / 24
A demonstrator grabs a molotov cocktail during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A demonstrator grabs a molotov cocktail during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A demonstrator grabs a molotov cocktail during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
7 / 24
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
8 / 24
Placards depicting Venezuela's opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who has been granted house arrest after more than three years in jail, are seen during a rally against Venezuelan President Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Placards depicting Venezuela's opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who has been granted house arrest after more than three years in jail, are seen during a rally against Venezuelan President Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez...more

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Placards depicting Venezuela's opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who has been granted house arrest after more than three years in jail, are seen during a rally against Venezuelan President Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
9 / 24
An opposition supporter stands in front of security forces as they chase demonstrators during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

An opposition supporter stands in front of security forces as they chase demonstrators during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
An opposition supporter stands in front of security forces as they chase demonstrators during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
10 / 24
A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
11 / 24
Opposition supporters attend a rally against Venezuelan President Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Opposition supporters attend a rally against Venezuelan President Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Opposition supporters attend a rally against Venezuelan President Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
12 / 24
Demonstrators clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Demonstrators clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Demonstrators clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
13 / 24
A demonstrator hurls a molotov cocktail during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator hurls a molotov cocktail during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A demonstrator hurls a molotov cocktail during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
14 / 24
A child receives medical attention after being affected by tear gas fired by security forces during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

A child receives medical attention after being affected by tear gas fired by security forces during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
A child receives medical attention after being affected by tear gas fired by security forces during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
15 / 24
Demonstrators clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Demonstrators clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Demonstrators clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
16 / 24
A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
17 / 24
Opposition supporters hold letters to build a banner that reads "100 days" during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters hold letters to build a banner that reads "100 days" during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Opposition supporters hold letters to build a banner that reads "100 days" during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
18 / 24
An image of Venezuela's opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who has been granted house arrest after more than three years in jail, is seen on a supporter in front of Lopez's house in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An image of Venezuela's opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who has been granted house arrest after more than three years in jail, is seen on a supporter in front of Lopez's house in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
An image of Venezuela's opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who has been granted house arrest after more than three years in jail, is seen on a supporter in front of Lopez's house in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
19 / 24
A demonstrator hurls stones during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator hurls stones during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
A demonstrator hurls stones during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
20 / 24
An opposition supporter wears a mask that reads "No more repression" as she attends a rally against Venezuelan President Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

An opposition supporter wears a mask that reads "No more repression" as she attends a rally against Venezuelan President Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
An opposition supporter wears a mask that reads "No more repression" as she attends a rally against Venezuelan President Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
21 / 24
An injured demonstrator is helped by fellow protesters during clashes with riot security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An injured demonstrator is helped by fellow protesters during clashes with riot security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
An injured demonstrator is helped by fellow protesters during clashes with riot security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
22 / 24
A demonstrator uses a sling shot during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A demonstrator uses a sling shot during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
A demonstrator uses a sling shot during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
23 / 24
Opposition supporters attend a rally against Venezuelan President Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Opposition supporters attend a rally against Venezuelan President Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Opposition supporters attend a rally against Venezuelan President Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Celebrations in Mosul

Celebrations in Mosul

Next Slideshows

Celebrations in Mosul

Celebrations in Mosul

Iraq declares victory over Islamic State in Mosul, three years after the militants seized the city.

10 Jul 2017
Battle for Mosul, from the beginning

Battle for Mosul, from the beginning

Our defining images from Iraq's eight-month campaign to retake Mosul from Islamic State.

10 Jul 2017
Ku Klux Klan rally in Virginia

Ku Klux Klan rally in Virginia

Members of the Ku Klux Klan rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments in Charlottesville.

09 Jul 2017
Inside the G20

Inside the G20

Scenes from the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

08 Jul 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Preserved brains found in Spanish grave

Preserved brains found in Spanish grave

Archaeologists excavating a Spanish Civil War-era mass grave have found the naturally preserved brains of 45 people, eight decades after they were shot and buried on a hillside.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mayweather and McGregor face off

Mayweather and McGregor face off

Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor square off during a world tour press conference to promote the upcoming Mayweather vs McGregor fight.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.

The president's son: Donald Trump Jr.

The president's son: Donald Trump Jr.

The role of the president's eldest son in his election campaign.

Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast