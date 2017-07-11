Venezuela's 100th day of protest
Opposition supporters affected by tear gas react next to members of the security forces during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Venezuela's opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who has been granted house arrest after more than three years in jail, salutes supporters, in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A demonstrator is detained by security forces during clashes at a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators stand behind a barricade during clashes at a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator picks up a tear gas canister during clashes at a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator sets himself on fire when he tries to hurl a molotov cocktail as others run during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A demonstrator grabs a molotov cocktail during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Placards depicting Venezuela's opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who has been granted house arrest after more than three years in jail, are seen during a rally against Venezuelan President Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez...more
An opposition supporter stands in front of security forces as they chase demonstrators during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters attend a rally against Venezuelan President Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Demonstrators clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A demonstrator hurls a molotov cocktail during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A child receives medical attention after being affected by tear gas fired by security forces during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Demonstrators clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Opposition supporters hold letters to build a banner that reads "100 days" during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An image of Venezuela's opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who has been granted house arrest after more than three years in jail, is seen on a supporter in front of Lopez's house in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator hurls stones during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An opposition supporter wears a mask that reads "No more repression" as she attends a rally against Venezuelan President Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron
An injured demonstrator is helped by fellow protesters during clashes with riot security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator uses a sling shot during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Opposition supporters attend a rally against Venezuelan President Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
