Venezuela's crackdown on dissent

Opposition supporter Genesis Carmona is evacuated on a motorcycle after being shot in the head during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, some 100 miles (160 km) from Caracas, February 18, 2014. A 22-year-old student from the central city of Valencia died after being shot in the head during an anti-government demonstration, her family said. Genesis Carmona, who was studying tourism and was also a local beauty queen, was shot during a demonstration in Valencia. REUTERS/Mauricio Centeno-Notitarde

