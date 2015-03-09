Edition:
Venezuela's crackdown on dissent

An opposition student is carried away after being injured during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Opposition students run from police and past burning trash as they protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Anti-government protesters kiss during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Saturday, March 22, 2014
An opposition supporter shouts at a riot police officer during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, February 17, 2014
An anti-government tries to take the shield of a National Police during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, May 12, 2014
A demonstrator holds a placard as she stands in front of national guards during a protest near Cuba's embassy in Caracas February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2014
Venezuela's national guard reacts after a Molotov cocktail was thrown by anti-government students at them during clashes at Metropolitan University in Caracas, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Wednesday, May 07, 2014
An anti-government protester runs amid tear gas launched by the police during a protest in Caracas March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Reuters / Wednesday, March 12, 2014
Venezuela's national guards detain an anti-government protester during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, May 12, 2014
Opposition supporter Genesis Carmona is evacuated on a motorcycle after being shot in the head during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, some 100 miles (160 km) from Caracas, February 18, 2014. A 22-year-old student from the central city of Valencia died after being shot in the head during an anti-government demonstration, her family said. Genesis Carmona, who was studying tourism and was also a local beauty queen, was shot during a demonstration in Valencia. REUTERS/Mauricio Centeno-Notitarde

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2014
Anti-government protesters take cover from the police behind makeshift shields in Caracas March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, March 22, 2014
Anti-government protesters working as paramedics take cover during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, April 17, 2014
Venezuela's national police fire tear gas as an anti-government protester kneels holding a rock during riots in Caracas April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, April 06, 2014
A national police officer chases after an anti-government protester at Altamira square in Caracas March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, March 10, 2014
National police detain an anti-government protester during clashes at Altamira square in Caracas March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, March 03, 2014
A doll of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro lies in front of riot police during a protest against his government in Caracas March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, March 05, 2014
A boy with blood on his chest kneels in front of police after 14-year-old student Kluiver Roa died during a protest in San Cristobal February 24, 2015. Roa was killed during a protest in the western city of San Cristobal, a state official said. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
Venezuela's national guard dismantle an anti-government protester's camp site in front of UN offices at Chacao district in Caracas, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, May 08, 2014
Anti-government protesters take cover from tear gas during clashes with the police in Caracas March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Reuters / Wednesday, March 12, 2014
An anti-government protester, wearing a mask in the colors of the Venezuelan flag, stands at a barricade during riots in Caracas April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, April 21, 2014
Anti-government protesters sit chained at a protest as they camp in front of UN offices in Caracas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, April 29, 2014
Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot police at Altamira Square in Caracas February 24, 2014. The graffiti reads: "Maduro we are going for you". REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2014
Protester Isabel Loaiza lies on the ground injured after being hit by a SUV vehicle during an anti-government protest in El Cafetal in Caracas, April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Sunday, April 20, 2014
An anti-government protester, wearing a Guy Fawkes mask, stands with a shield near flames from molotov cocktails thrown at a water cannon by anti-government protesters during riots in Caracas April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, April 21, 2014
The national guard disperses water cannons on anti-government protesters during a protest at Altamira square in Caracas March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Reuters / Saturday, March 15, 2014
