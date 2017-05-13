Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly opposition supporters cover their faces after being pepper sprayed while confronting riot security forces during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. Chanting "Freedom!" and "Down with Maduro!", the elderly...more

Elderly opposition supporters cover their faces after being pepper sprayed while confronting riot security forces during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. Chanting "Freedom!" and "Down with Maduro!", the elderly protesters made it onto a highway but were blocked from their intended destination, the state ombudsman's office, by police with armored vehicles. A representative of the office listened briefly to their grievances on the street instead. REUTERS/Marco Bello

