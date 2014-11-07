Venezuela's eternal storm
Lightning strikes over Lake Maracaibo in the village of Ologa, where the Catatumbo River feeds into the lake, in the western state of Zulia October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A house stands on Lake Maracaibo in the village of Congo Mirador, where the Catatumbo River feeds into the lake, in the western state of Zulia October 22, 2014. This year the Catatumbo Lightning was approved for inclusion in the 2015 edition of...more
Fishermen land their boat in the village of Ologa in the western state of Zulia October 22, 2014. Scientists think the Catatumbo, named for a river that runs into the lake, is normal lightning that just happens to occur far more than anywhere else,...more
A woman stands by the door of her house on Lake Maracaibo in the village of Congo Mirador in the western state of Zulia October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman named Alida poses at the window of her stilt house in the village of Ologa in the western state of Zulia October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A girl floats in a bucket in the village of Ologa in the western state of Zulia October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman named Alida swims outside her house in the village of Ologa in the western state of Zulia October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A fisherman washes outside his stilt house in the village of Ologa in the western state of Zulia October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Lightning strikes over Lake Maracaibo in the village of Congo Mirador, where the Catatumbo River feeds into the lake, in the western state of Zulia October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Lightning strikes on the horizon over Lake Maracaibo in the village of Ologa, where the Catatumbo River feeds into the lake, in the western state of Zulia October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Clothes are seen drying outside a stilt house in the village of Ologa in the western state of Zulia October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A fisherman looks at his catch in the stilt village of Ologa in the western state of Zulia October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman stands next to fish which were left on the dock of her stilt house in the village of Ologa in the western state of Zulia October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A boy holds a cooked fish on a leaf in the village of Ologa in the western state of Zulia October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Fishermen prepare their nets in the village of Ologa in the western state of Zulia October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A family travels in a boat on Lake Maracaibo, between houses on stilts, in the village of Congo Mirador in the western state of Zulia October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Domingo Rios, an evangelical priest who travels around villages near Maracaibo Lake, poses for a portrait in the village of Ologa in the western state of Zulia October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A girl skips with a rope in the village of Ologa in the western state of Zulia October 23, 2014. Picture taken October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Children play football in the village of Congo Mirador in the western state of Zulia October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
