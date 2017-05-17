Venezuela's indigenous flee crisis for Brazil

A nurse gives a flu vaccine to a baby from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, in Manaus, Brazil. "Everything is gone in Venezuela," said Abel Calderon, a 32-year-old Warao who is acting as spokesman for the...more

A nurse gives a flu vaccine to a baby from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, in Manaus, Brazil. "Everything is gone in Venezuela," said Abel Calderon, a 32-year-old Warao who is acting as spokesman for the impromptu community now living under tarps, tents and other makeshift lodgings around the city, some of them under a highway overpass. "We are here looking for a better life," he added, from underneath a white canvas sheltering him and his young son from the equatorial sun. Calderon says the Warao chose Manaus because it was the closest city in Brazil where they could look for work or assistance from local authorities. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close