Venezuela's indigenous flee crisis for Brazil
A mother and her child from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, are seen near a viaduct next to a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. Facing hunger and hardship in their villages along Venezuela's Caribbean coast,...more
Members of the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, are seen under a viaduct next to a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. The Warao, natives of the shore around the Orinoco River Delta, have long used their fishing skills...more
Children from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, are seen in a plastic bucket near a viaduct next to a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. Since late last year, then, as many as 355 Warao have made the 1,000 km (620...more
A nurse gives a flu vaccine to a baby from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, in Manaus, Brazil. "Everything is gone in Venezuela," said Abel Calderon, a 32-year-old Warao who is acting as spokesman for the...more
Relatives and friends attend the burial of 11-month-old Fernanda Rattia of the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, who died of pneumonia last Sunday, according to local media, in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
The grave of 11-month-old Fernanda Rattia of the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, who died of pneumonia last Sunday, according local media, is seen in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A child from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, is seen near a viaduct next to a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. So far, city officials have complied with food and medicine while also asking Brazil's federal...more
A member from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, asks for money from a driver in Manaus, Brazil. Some Warao have expressed a willingness to stay in Brazil. Others see their time in Manaus as an opportunity to...more
Children from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, play near a viaduct next to a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A mother and her child from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, wash clothes in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A child from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, is seen near a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A member (C) of the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, asks for money from a driver in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A child from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, eats near a viaduct next to a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Members of the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, are seen next to a viaduct near a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Next Slideshows
Another Confederate statue removed
Crowds gather to celebrate and mourn as a monument of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard is removed in New Orleans.
Soviet-era apartments set for demolition
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s...
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 180 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Mutiny in Ivory Coast
Heavy gunfire erupted in Ivory Coast's two largest cities of Abidjan and Bouake, according to witnesses, as the military said it pressed an operation to quash a...
MORE IN PICTURES
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.