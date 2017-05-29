Edition:
Venezuela's masks of protest

A girls wears a homemade gas mask during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
Opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
A woman wearing goggles and covering her face to protect herself from tear gas takes part in a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
An opposition supporter looks on with a home-made gas mask on his head during a blockade in an avenue while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
Opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, May 10, 2017
An opposition supporter looks on during a blockade in an avenue while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
An opposition supporter throws back a tear gas canister while clashing with riot security forces during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, May 13, 2017
An opposition supporter looks on during a blockade in an avenue while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
An opposition supporter looks on during a blockade in an avenue while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
Opposition supporter clash with riot police while rallying against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Opposition supporters clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
An opposition supporter rallies against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Opposition supporters clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
A demonstrator wears a homemade gas mask while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
A demonstrator uses a mask during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Demonstrator sits next to a fire barricade on a street during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
A demonstrator wears a mask during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
A demonstrator uses a homemade gas mask during clashes with riot police while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
A demonstrator throws a bottle during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
A demonstrator takes part in a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
An injured demonstrator is helped during clashes with riot police while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
A demonstrator uses a mask during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
An opposition supporter carrying a cross attends a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail during clashes with riot police while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Thursday, April 20, 2017
A demonstrator wears a homemade gas mask during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
A demonstrator throws stones at riot police during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
