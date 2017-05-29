Venezuela's masks of protest
A girls wears a homemade gas mask during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman wearing goggles and covering her face to protect herself from tear gas takes part in a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An opposition supporter looks on with a home-made gas mask on his head during a blockade in an avenue while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
An opposition supporter looks on during a blockade in an avenue while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
An opposition supporter throws back a tear gas canister while clashing with riot security forces during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An opposition supporter looks on during a blockade in an avenue while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
An opposition supporter looks on during a blockade in an avenue while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporter clash with riot police while rallying against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An opposition supporter rallies against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Opposition supporters clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator wears a homemade gas mask while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator uses a mask during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Demonstrator sits next to a fire barricade on a street during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron
A demonstrator wears a mask during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A demonstrator uses a homemade gas mask during clashes with riot police while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator throws a bottle during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator takes part in a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron
An injured demonstrator is helped during clashes with riot police while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator uses a mask during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An opposition supporter carrying a cross attends a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron
A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail during clashes with riot police while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron
A demonstrator wears a homemade gas mask during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron
A demonstrator throws stones at riot police during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Next Slideshows
Mourning for Manchester
Makeshift memorials and tributes to victims of the deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid...
The life of John F. Kennedy
The life of the 35th president of the United States, to mark the centennial of his birth.
MORE IN PICTURES
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.