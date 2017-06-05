Venezuela's protest medics
An injured demonstrator is helped by volunteer members of a primary care response team during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Volunteer members of a primary care response team walk during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An injured demonstrator is helped by volunteer members of a primary care response team during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Volunteer members of a primary care response team carry an injured opposition supporter during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Volunteer members of a primary care response team carry an injured opposition supporter on a motorcycle during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Volunteers members of primary care response team help a child during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Volunteers, members of a primary care response team, walk together during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
An opposition supporter is helped by volunteers of a primary care response team after clashing with riot police while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Volunteers, members of a primary care response team, walk together during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Opposition supporter is helped during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Volunteers, members of a primary care response team, kneel behind a tree during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Volunteers, members of a primary care response team, carry an injured opposition supporter during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Maracaibo, Venezuela. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
Volunteers (wearing white helmets) of a primary care response team arrive as opposition supporters clash with riot security forces during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Volunteers, members of a primary care response team, walk together as demonstrators clash with police during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Volunteers help an injured demonstrator during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Volunteers (wearing white helmets, background) of a primary care response team react as demonstrators clash with police during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
