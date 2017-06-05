Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Jun 5, 2017 | 10:55pm BST

Venezuela's protest medics

An injured demonstrator is helped by volunteer members of a primary care response team during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An injured demonstrator is helped by volunteer members of a primary care response team during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
An injured demonstrator is helped by volunteer members of a primary care response team during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
1 / 16
Volunteer members of a primary care response team walk during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Volunteer members of a primary care response team walk during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
Volunteer members of a primary care response team walk during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
2 / 16
An injured demonstrator is helped by volunteer members of a primary care response team during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

An injured demonstrator is helped by volunteer members of a primary care response team during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
An injured demonstrator is helped by volunteer members of a primary care response team during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
3 / 16
Volunteer members of a primary care response team carry an injured opposition supporter during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Volunteer members of a primary care response team carry an injured opposition supporter during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Volunteer members of a primary care response team carry an injured opposition supporter during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 16
Volunteer members of a primary care response team carry an injured opposition supporter on a motorcycle during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Volunteer members of a primary care response team carry an injured opposition supporter on a motorcycle during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Volunteer members of a primary care response team carry an injured opposition supporter on a motorcycle during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
5 / 16
Volunteers members of primary care response team help a child during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Volunteers members of primary care response team help a child during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Volunteers members of primary care response team help a child during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
6 / 16
Volunteers, members of a primary care response team, walk together during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Volunteers, members of a primary care response team, walk together during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2017
Volunteers, members of a primary care response team, walk together during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
7 / 16
An opposition supporter is helped by volunteers of a primary care response team after clashing with riot police while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An opposition supporter is helped by volunteers of a primary care response team after clashing with riot police while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
An opposition supporter is helped by volunteers of a primary care response team after clashing with riot police while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
8 / 16
Volunteers, members of a primary care response team, walk together during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Volunteers, members of a primary care response team, walk together during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
Volunteers, members of a primary care response team, walk together during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
9 / 16
Opposition supporter is helped during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporter is helped during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
Opposition supporter is helped during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
10 / 16
Volunteers, members of a primary care response team, kneel behind a tree during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Volunteers, members of a primary care response team, kneel behind a tree during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
Volunteers, members of a primary care response team, kneel behind a tree during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
11 / 16
Volunteers, members of a primary care response team, carry an injured opposition supporter during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Maracaibo, Venezuela. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia

Volunteers, members of a primary care response team, carry an injured opposition supporter during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Maracaibo, Venezuela. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
Volunteers, members of a primary care response team, carry an injured opposition supporter during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Maracaibo, Venezuela. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
Close
12 / 16
Volunteers (wearing white helmets) of a primary care response team arrive as opposition supporters clash with riot security forces during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Volunteers (wearing white helmets) of a primary care response team arrive as opposition supporters clash with riot security forces during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Volunteers (wearing white helmets) of a primary care response team arrive as opposition supporters clash with riot security forces during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
13 / 16
Volunteers, members of a primary care response team, walk together as demonstrators clash with police during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Volunteers, members of a primary care response team, walk together as demonstrators clash with police during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
Volunteers, members of a primary care response team, walk together as demonstrators clash with police during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
14 / 16
Volunteers help an injured demonstrator during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Volunteers help an injured demonstrator during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Volunteers help an injured demonstrator during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
15 / 16
Volunteers (wearing white helmets, background) of a primary care response team react as demonstrators clash with police during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Volunteers (wearing white helmets, background) of a primary care response team react as demonstrators clash with police during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, May 02, 2017
Volunteers (wearing white helmets, background) of a primary care response team react as demonstrators clash with police during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Israel's Six-Day War

Israel's Six-Day War

Next Slideshows

Israel's Six-Day War

Israel's Six-Day War

Images from the 1967 Arab-Israeli War, on the 50th anniversary of the conflict.

05 Jun 2017
Concert for Manchester

Concert for Manchester

Ariana Grande headlines a star-studded benefit concert in Manchester in aid of victims of the bombing that rocked the city last month.

05 Jun 2017
Multiple attacks in London

Multiple attacks in London

Attackers drove a van at high speed into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing people in the nearby Borough Market area of bars and restaurants in what...

04 Jun 2017
Juventus fans injured in stampede in Turin

Juventus fans injured in stampede in Turin

Hundreds of Juventus soccer fans watching the Champions League final in one of Turin's main squares were injured when loud bangs created a panic and mayhem.

04 Jun 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast