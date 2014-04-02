Venezuela's skyscraper slum

A skyscraper known as the "Tower of David" in Caracas January 31, 2014. It boasts a helicopter landing pad, glorious views of the Avila mountain range, and large balconies for weekend barbecues. Yet the 45-storey skyscraper in the center of Venezuela's capital is no five-star hotel or swanky apartment block: it is a slum, probably the highest in the world. REUTERS/Jorge Silva