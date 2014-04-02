Venezuela's skyscraper slum
A skyscraper known as the "Tower of David" in Caracas January 31, 2014. It boasts a helicopter landing pad, glorious views of the Avila mountain range, and large balconies for weekend barbecues. Yet the 45-storey skyscraper in the center of...more
A skyscraper known as the "Tower of David" in Caracas January 31, 2014. It boasts a helicopter landing pad, glorious views of the Avila mountain range, and large balconies for weekend barbecues. Yet the 45-storey skyscraper in the center of Venezuela's capital is no five-star hotel or swanky apartment block: it is a slum, probably the highest in the world. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A skyscraper known as the "Tower of David" in Caracas January 22, 2014. The building was intended to be a shining new financial center but was abandoned around 1994 after the death of its developer - banker and horse-breeder David Brillembourg - and...more
A skyscraper known as the "Tower of David" in Caracas January 22, 2014. The building was intended to be a shining new financial center but was abandoned around 1994 after the death of its developer - banker and horse-breeder David Brillembourg - and the collapse of the financial sector. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Children play in the lobby of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas January 29, 2014. Squatters invaded the huge concrete skeleton in 2007, and then-president Hugo Chavez's socialist government turned a blind eye, and now about 3,000 people call...more
Children play in the lobby of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas January 29, 2014. Squatters invaded the huge concrete skeleton in 2007, and then-president Hugo Chavez's socialist government turned a blind eye, and now about 3,000 people call the tower their home. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man, who is on his way to work, walks through the lobby of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man, who is on his way to work, walks through the lobby of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People walk along a corridor on the 10th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People walk along a corridor on the 10th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Beatriz fills out a crossword while taking care of her grandchildren outside their apartment, inside of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Beatriz fills out a crossword while taking care of her grandchildren outside their apartment, inside of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Reyes smokes a cigar outside his shop inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Reyes smokes a cigar outside his shop inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Adriana Gutierrez sits in the living of her 24th floor apartment inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Adriana Gutierrez sits in the living of her 24th floor apartment inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Genesis opens a balcony door in an apartment inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Genesis opens a balcony door in an apartment inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Nicolas Alvarez speaks on the telephone in his apartment on the 27th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Nicolas Alvarez speaks on the telephone in his apartment on the 27th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Men sit and look down at a basketball court inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Men sit and look down at a basketball court inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Gabriel Rivas, 30, lifts weights on a balcony on the 28th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Gabriel Rivas, 30, lifts weights on a balcony on the 28th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman walks on a roof of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman walks on a roof of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Men salvage metal on the 30th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Men salvage metal on the 30th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Men salvage metal on the 30th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Men salvage metal on the 30th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Men rest after salvaging metal on the 30th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Men rest after salvaging metal on the 30th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Children stand along the corridors at the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Children stand along the corridors at the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A shop is seen through a doorway, at an apartment inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A shop is seen through a doorway, at an apartment inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman looks out of a window at her shop in a corridor inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman looks out of a window at her shop in a corridor inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Thais Ruiz, 36, talks on the telephone and drinks coffee as she sits under a crack in the roof of her living room on the 27th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Thais Ruiz, 36, talks on the telephone and drinks coffee as she sits under a crack in the roof of her living room on the 27th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Maria works in a sewing workshop in her apartment inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Maria works in a sewing workshop in her apartment inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Adriana Gutierrez and her son Carlos Adrian watch TV as they sit on their bed in their 24th floor apartment inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Adriana Gutierrez and her son Carlos Adrian watch TV as they sit on their bed in their 24th floor apartment inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Teenagers chat on the 10th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Teenagers chat on the 10th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A view of the lobby from the top of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A view of the lobby from the top of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A girl rides a bicycle on a balcony in the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A girl rides a bicycle on a balcony in the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Paola Medina, 29, packs as she prepare to leave her apartment after living in the "Tower of David" skyscraper for almost a year in Caracas March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Paola Medina, 29, packs as she prepare to leave her apartment after living in the "Tower of David" skyscraper for almost a year in Caracas March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman uses her mobile phone during a blackout at the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman uses her mobile phone during a blackout at the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man sits with his family in his apartment inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man sits with his family in his apartment inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Next Slideshows
March on the Venezuelan Congress
Clashes occur in Caracas as troops try to stop protesters from reaching the Venezuelan Congress.
GM on the stand
The General Motors CEO testifies over the ignition-switch failure controversy which has been linked to at least a dozen deaths.
Pictures of the month: March
Our top photos from the month of March.
Fukushima homecoming
For the first time since the nuclear disaster three years ago, some residents are allowed to return home.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.
South Africans protest against President Zuma
Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.