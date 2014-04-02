Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Apr 2, 2014 | 3:15pm BST

Venezuela's skyscraper slum

<p>A skyscraper known as the "Tower of David" in Caracas January 31, 2014. It boasts a helicopter landing pad, glorious views of the Avila mountain range, and large balconies for weekend barbecues. Yet the 45-storey skyscraper in the center of Venezuela's capital is no five-star hotel or swanky apartment block: it is a slum, probably the highest in the world. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A skyscraper known as the "Tower of David" in Caracas January 31, 2014. It boasts a helicopter landing pad, glorious views of the Avila mountain range, and large balconies for weekend barbecues. Yet the 45-storey skyscraper in the center of...more

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A skyscraper known as the "Tower of David" in Caracas January 31, 2014. It boasts a helicopter landing pad, glorious views of the Avila mountain range, and large balconies for weekend barbecues. Yet the 45-storey skyscraper in the center of Venezuela's capital is no five-star hotel or swanky apartment block: it is a slum, probably the highest in the world. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
1 / 28
<p>A skyscraper known as the "Tower of David" in Caracas January 22, 2014. The building was intended to be a shining new financial center but was abandoned around 1994 after the death of its developer - banker and horse-breeder David Brillembourg - and the collapse of the financial sector. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A skyscraper known as the "Tower of David" in Caracas January 22, 2014. The building was intended to be a shining new financial center but was abandoned around 1994 after the death of its developer - banker and horse-breeder David Brillembourg - and...more

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A skyscraper known as the "Tower of David" in Caracas January 22, 2014. The building was intended to be a shining new financial center but was abandoned around 1994 after the death of its developer - banker and horse-breeder David Brillembourg - and the collapse of the financial sector. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
2 / 28
<p>Children play in the lobby of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas January 29, 2014. Squatters invaded the huge concrete skeleton in 2007, and then-president Hugo Chavez's socialist government turned a blind eye, and now about 3,000 people call the tower their home. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Children play in the lobby of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas January 29, 2014. Squatters invaded the huge concrete skeleton in 2007, and then-president Hugo Chavez's socialist government turned a blind eye, and now about 3,000 people call...more

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Children play in the lobby of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas January 29, 2014. Squatters invaded the huge concrete skeleton in 2007, and then-president Hugo Chavez's socialist government turned a blind eye, and now about 3,000 people call the tower their home. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
3 / 28
<p>A man, who is on his way to work, walks through the lobby of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A man, who is on his way to work, walks through the lobby of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A man, who is on his way to work, walks through the lobby of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
4 / 28
<p>People walk along a corridor on the 10th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

People walk along a corridor on the 10th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

People walk along a corridor on the 10th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
5 / 28
<p>Beatriz fills out a crossword while taking care of her grandchildren outside their apartment, inside of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Beatriz fills out a crossword while taking care of her grandchildren outside their apartment, inside of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Beatriz fills out a crossword while taking care of her grandchildren outside their apartment, inside of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
6 / 28
<p>Reyes smokes a cigar outside his shop inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Reyes smokes a cigar outside his shop inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Reyes smokes a cigar outside his shop inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
7 / 28
<p>Adriana Gutierrez sits in the living of her 24th floor apartment inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Adriana Gutierrez sits in the living of her 24th floor apartment inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Adriana Gutierrez sits in the living of her 24th floor apartment inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
8 / 28
<p>Genesis opens a balcony door in an apartment inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Genesis opens a balcony door in an apartment inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Genesis opens a balcony door in an apartment inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
9 / 28
<p>Nicolas Alvarez speaks on the telephone in his apartment on the 27th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Nicolas Alvarez speaks on the telephone in his apartment on the 27th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Nicolas Alvarez speaks on the telephone in his apartment on the 27th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
10 / 28
<p>Men sit and look down at a basketball court inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Men sit and look down at a basketball court inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Men sit and look down at a basketball court inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
11 / 28
<p>Gabriel Rivas, 30, lifts weights on a balcony on the 28th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Gabriel Rivas, 30, lifts weights on a balcony on the 28th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Gabriel Rivas, 30, lifts weights on a balcony on the 28th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
12 / 28
<p>A woman walks on a roof of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A woman walks on a roof of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A woman walks on a roof of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
13 / 28
<p>Men salvage metal on the 30th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Men salvage metal on the 30th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Men salvage metal on the 30th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
14 / 28
<p>Men salvage metal on the 30th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Men salvage metal on the 30th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Men salvage metal on the 30th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
15 / 28
<p>Men rest after salvaging metal on the 30th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Men rest after salvaging metal on the 30th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Men rest after salvaging metal on the 30th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
16 / 28
<p>Children stand along the corridors at the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Children stand along the corridors at the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Children stand along the corridors at the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
17 / 28
<p>A shop is seen through a doorway, at an apartment inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A shop is seen through a doorway, at an apartment inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A shop is seen through a doorway, at an apartment inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
18 / 28
<p>A woman looks out of a window at her shop in a corridor inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A woman looks out of a window at her shop in a corridor inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A woman looks out of a window at her shop in a corridor inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
19 / 28
<p>Thais Ruiz, 36, talks on the telephone and drinks coffee as she sits under a crack in the roof of her living room on the 27th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Thais Ruiz, 36, talks on the telephone and drinks coffee as she sits under a crack in the roof of her living room on the 27th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Thais Ruiz, 36, talks on the telephone and drinks coffee as she sits under a crack in the roof of her living room on the 27th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
20 / 28
<p>Maria works in a sewing workshop in her apartment inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Maria works in a sewing workshop in her apartment inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Maria works in a sewing workshop in her apartment inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
21 / 28
<p>Adriana Gutierrez and her son Carlos Adrian watch TV as they sit on their bed in their 24th floor apartment inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Adriana Gutierrez and her son Carlos Adrian watch TV as they sit on their bed in their 24th floor apartment inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Adriana Gutierrez and her son Carlos Adrian watch TV as they sit on their bed in their 24th floor apartment inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
22 / 28
<p>Teenagers chat on the 10th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Teenagers chat on the 10th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Teenagers chat on the 10th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
23 / 28
<p>A view of the lobby from the top of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A view of the lobby from the top of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A view of the lobby from the top of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
24 / 28
<p>A girl rides a bicycle on a balcony in the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A girl rides a bicycle on a balcony in the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A girl rides a bicycle on a balcony in the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
25 / 28
<p>Paola Medina, 29, packs as she prepare to leave her apartment after living in the "Tower of David" skyscraper for almost a year in Caracas March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Paola Medina, 29, packs as she prepare to leave her apartment after living in the "Tower of David" skyscraper for almost a year in Caracas March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Paola Medina, 29, packs as she prepare to leave her apartment after living in the "Tower of David" skyscraper for almost a year in Caracas March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
26 / 28
<p>A woman uses her mobile phone during a blackout at the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A woman uses her mobile phone during a blackout at the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A woman uses her mobile phone during a blackout at the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
27 / 28
<p>A man sits with his family in his apartment inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A man sits with his family in his apartment inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A man sits with his family in his apartment inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
March on the Venezuelan Congress

March on the Venezuelan Congress

Next Slideshows

March on the Venezuelan Congress

March on the Venezuelan Congress

Clashes occur in Caracas as troops try to stop protesters from reaching the Venezuelan Congress.

02 Apr 2014
GM on the stand

GM on the stand

The General Motors CEO testifies over the ignition-switch failure controversy which has been linked to at least a dozen deaths.

02 Apr 2014
Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the month of March.

01 Apr 2014
Fukushima homecoming

Fukushima homecoming

For the first time since the nuclear disaster three years ago, some residents are allowed to return home.

01 Apr 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures