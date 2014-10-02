Edition:
Venezuela's surreal prices

A kilogram (2.2 lbs) of raw carrots with an illustrative price tag of $19.05 (US dollars), that it costs on average to purchase in Caracas at the official exchange rate of 6.3 bolivars per dollar. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Thursday, October 02, 2014
A Samsung 32" plasma TV with an illustrative price tag of $5,476 (US dollars) that it costs on average to purchase in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Thursday, October 02, 2014
A pair of Levi's 501 jeans with an illustrative price tag of $793 (US dollars). REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Thursday, October 02, 2014
A 50 lb. (22.7 kg) bag of Purina Dog Chow with an illustrative price tag of $272 (US dollars). REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Thursday, October 02, 2014
An Adidas Adipure Crazy running shoe with an illustrative price tag of $1,198 (US dollars). REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Thursday, October 02, 2014
A Big Mac with an illustrative price tag of $14.60 (US dollars). REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Thursday, October 02, 2014
A Barbie doll with an illustrative price tag of $194 (US dollars). REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Thursday, October 02, 2014
An aluminium pressure cooker with an illustrative price tag of $507 (US dollars). REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Thursday, October 02, 2014
A five-gallon bucket of house paint with an illustrative price tag of $528 (US dollars). REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Thursday, October 02, 2014
A household broom with an illustrative price tag of $24.60 (US dollars). REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Thursday, October 02, 2014
A can of Coca-Cola with an illustrative price tag of $5.56 (US dollars). REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Thursday, October 02, 2014
A Goodyear brand tire with an illustrative price tag of $753 (US dollars). REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Thursday, October 02, 2014
A locally produced bath towel with an illustrative price tag of $136 (US dollars). REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Thursday, October 02, 2014
A box of 36 colored pencils with an illustrative price tag of $115 (US dollars). REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Thursday, October 02, 2014
