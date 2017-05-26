Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Volunteers members of primary care response team help a child during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. Demonstrators injured in Venezuela's often violent street protests are facing additional hardship: how to get...more
Volunteers, members of a primary care response team, walk together during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
The mother of Paul Moreno, a volunteer member of a primary care response team who died while on duty during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro�s government, cries over his coffin during his funeral in Maracaibo, Venezuela....more
Volunteer members of a primary care response team and mourners carry the coffin of their fellow teammate Paul Moreno, who died while on duty during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro�s government in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
Volunteer members of a primary care response team and mourners attend the funeral of their fellow teammate Paul Moreno, who died while on duty during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro�s government in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Isaac...more
An opposition supporter is helped by volunteers (wearing white helmets) of a primary care response team after clashing with riot police while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. In Caracas, around 120 medicine students, doctors, and...more
Volunteer members of a primary care response team walk together as demonstrators clash with police during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. When the determined group walks through a protest in single file, demonstrators...more
Volunteers (wearing white helmets, background) of a primary care response team react as demonstrators clash with police during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. Close-range rubber bullets, flying rocks, tear gas...more
A volunteer sews a green cross to his helmet while he waits for the planning of the day to help injured demonstrators in Caracas. The injuries are heaping more stress on Venezuela's saturated hospitals and dwindling ranks of doctors, some of whom are...more
Volunteers pour stomach antacid into an atomizer with water as they get ready to help injured demonstrators in Caracas. Families are hauling injured relatives to multiple health centers, scouring pharmacies for medicine, raising funds to buy pricier...more
A volunteer puts medical supplies in his backpack as he gets ready to help injured demonstrators in Caracas. The group, which describes itself as apolitical, also treats security officials. Still, it has come under fire from some government...more
Volunteers get ready to help injured demonstrators in Caracas. While they wear white helmets with a green cross, none wear flak jackets and some resort to wearing goggles to protect themselves from tear gas. Their equipment has nearly all been...more
A volunteer (C) grabs a gas mask as she gets ready to help injured demonstrators in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A volunteer has her hair made by a fellow volunteer while they wait for the planning of the day to help injured demonstrators in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Volunteers walk looking for injured demonstrators during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Volunteers help an injured demonstrator (C) during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Volunteers, members of a primary care response team, kneel behind a tree during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Volunteer members of a primary care response team carry an injured opposition supporter during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
Volunteers, members of a primary care response team, huddle together during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
