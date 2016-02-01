Venice Carnival
Masked revellers pose at San Marco Piazza during the Venice Carnival, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Masked revellers pose during the Venice Carnival, in Piazza San Marco January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Italian policemen check masked revellers as they arrive at San Marco Piazza during the Venice Carnival, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Revellers are seen in the Caffe Florian coffee shop in Saint Mark's Square during the Venice Carnival, Italy January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A masked reveller poses at San Marco Piazza during the Venice Carnival, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
The traditional "Marie", women wearing historical costumes, are carried during the "Festa delle Marie" procession in San Marco Square during the Venice Carnival January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
The traditional Columbine descends from Pope Francis Saint Mark's tower bell on an iron cable during the Venice Carnival, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Revellers are seen in the Caffe Florian coffee shop in Saint Mark's Square during the Venice Carnival, Italy January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A reveller (C) watches as the traditional Columbine descends from Saint Mark's tower bell on an iron cable during the Venice Carnival, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A masked reveller poses at San Marco Piazza during the Venice Carnival, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
People gather before the traditional Columbine descends from Saint Mark's tower bell on an iron cable during the Venice Carnival, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A masked reveller poses in San Marco Piazza during the Venice Carnival, January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A masked reveller poses in front of the Ponte dei Sospiri (Bridge of Sighs) during the Venice Carnival January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Masked revellers pose in San Marco Piazza during the Venice Carnival, January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A masked reveller (R) poses in San Marco Piazza during the Venice Carnival, January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A masked reveller poses during the Venice Carnival, in Piazza San Marco January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Masked revellers pose in front of the Caffe Florian coffee shop in San Marco Piazza during the Venice Carnival January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A tourist takes a picture of masked revellers (R) standing in front of the Ponte dei Sospiri (Bridge of Sighs) during the Venice Carnival January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A masked reveller (L) is pictured by tourists during the Venice Carnival, in San Marco Piazza January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A masked reveller poses during the Venice Carnival, in Piazza San Marco January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Next Slideshows
It's a Barbie world
The far-reaching cultural influence of the Barbie doll, as Mattel launches a new range of diverse body shapes.
El Nino claims California apartment
An apartment perched on the Pacific is deemed in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion.
Rubbish in Rio
The polluted waters of Guanabara Bay, where the Rio 2016 Olympic Games sailing events will take place.
Sports diplomacy in North Korea
Athletes bring their skill and political goodwill to the field during competitions in the hermit kingdom.
MORE IN PICTURES
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State�s base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group�s Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.