Venice Film Festival Opens

Photographer
Alessandro Bianchi
Location
VENICE, Italy
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Actress Emma Stone attends the photocall for the movie "La La Land" at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Photographer
Alessandro Bianchi
Location
VENICE, Italy
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Italian actress Sonia Bergamasco poses before the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Photographer
Alessandro Bianchi
Location
VENICE, Italy
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Director Laurie Anderson, member of Venezia 73 International Jury, poses for photographers during a photocall at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Photographer
Alessandro Bianchi
Location
VENICE, Italy
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Film director Sam Mendes, chairman of Venezia 73 International Jury, poses for photographers during a photocall at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Photographer
Alessandro Bianchi
Location
VENICE, Italy
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Actress Zhao Wei, member of Venezia 73 International Jury, poses for photographers during a photocall at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Photographer
Alessandro Bianchi
Location
VENICE, Italy
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Actress Gemma Arterton, member of Venezia 73 International Jury, poses for photographers during a photocall at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Photographer
Alessandro Bianchi
Location
VENICE, Italy
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Venice Film Festival Director Alberto Barbera reacts as he poses for photographers during a photocall at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Photographer
Alessandro Bianchi
Location
VENICE, Italy
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Director Damien Chazelle attends the photocall for the movie "La La Land" at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Photographer
Alessandro Bianchi
Location
VENICE, Italy
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Director Jerzy Skolimowski, Golden Lion award for lifetime achievement, poses for photographers during a photocall at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Photographer
Alessandro Bianchi
Location
VENICE, Italy
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

A worker sets a sign before the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Photographer
Alessandro Bianchi
Location
VENICE, Italy
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Actress Emma Stone arrives for the opening ceremony of the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Photographer
Alessandro Bianchi
Location
VENICE, Italy
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Director Damien Chazelle kisses his wife Jasmine McGlade as they arrive for the opening ceremony of the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Photographer
Alessandro Bianchi
Location
VENICE, Italy
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Model Barbara Palvin arrives for the opening ceremony of the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Photographer
Alessandro Bianchi
Location
VENICE, Italy
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Model Bianca Balti poses as she arrives for the opening ceremony of the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Photographer
Alessandro Bianchi
Location
VENICE, Italy
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Jeremy Irons and his wife Sinead Cusack arrive for the opening ceremony of the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Photographer
Alessandro Bianchi
Location
VENICE, Italy
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

A sign reading "Cinema's Palace" is seen before the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Photographer
Alessandro Bianchi
Location
VENICE, Italy
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Director Jerzy Skolimowski poses with a Golden Lion award for lifetime achievement during an opening ceremony of the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Photographer
Alessandro Bianchi
Location
VENICE, Italy
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Director Damien Chazelle and actress Emma Stone attend the photocall for the movie "La La Land" at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

