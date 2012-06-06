Edition:
Venus journeys across the Sun

Wednesday, June 06, 2012

The planet Venus can be seen on its transit of the Sun, from Beijing, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

The planet Venus can be seen on its transit of the Sun, from Beijing, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

People wearing eclipse glasses look up to the sky to watch Venus move past the sun at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles,June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

People wearing eclipse glasses look up to the sky to watch Venus move past the sun at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles,June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

The planet Venus starts its transit across the sun as seen from Newcastle, Australia, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

The planet Venus starts its transit across the sun as seen from Newcastle, Australia, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Filipino students share a negative film strip to watch Venus passing between the Sun and the Earth in Silang, Cavite south of Manila, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Filipino students share a negative film strip to watch Venus passing between the Sun and the Earth in Silang, Cavite south of Manila, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

The planet Venus can be seen on its transit of the Sun, from New Delhi, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The planet Venus can be seen on its transit of the Sun, from New Delhi, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A plane flies past the planet Venus as it makes its transit across the sun over Vienna, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

A plane flies past the planet Venus as it makes its transit across the sun over Vienna, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Children take turns to look at planet Venus transiting across the sun at a public viewing at the Singapore Science Centre, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Children take turns to look at planet Venus transiting across the sun at a public viewing at the Singapore Science Centre, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

The planet Venus is seen as a black dot as it begins its transit across the sun over Rochester, New York, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

The planet Venus is seen as a black dot as it begins its transit across the sun over Rochester, New York, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

South Korean primary school students wearing masks with solar viewers watch Venus passing between the Sun and the Earth at the Gwacheon National Science Museum in Gwacheon, south of Seoul, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korean primary school students wearing masks with solar viewers watch Venus passing between the Sun and the Earth at the Gwacheon National Science Museum in Gwacheon, south of Seoul, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

The planet Venus makes its transit across a setting sun on the Pacific Ocean in Encinitas, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The planet Venus makes its transit across a setting sun on the Pacific Ocean in Encinitas, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Astronomer Raminder Samra attempts to get the view of Venus crossing the Sun using a shadow on a piece of paper and the telescope at the MacMillan Southam Observatory in Vancouver, British Columbia June 5, 2012. Unfortunately, cloud cover prevented a proper view of celestial event. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Astronomer Raminder Samra attempts to get the view of Venus crossing the Sun using a shadow on a piece of paper and the telescope at the MacMillan Southam Observatory in Vancouver, British Columbia June 5, 2012. Unfortunately, cloud cover prevented a proper view of celestial event. REUTERS/Andy Clark

A helicopter flies past as the planet Venus makes its transit across the sun over Tijuana, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

A helicopter flies past as the planet Venus makes its transit across the sun over Tijuana, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

A couple attempt to photograph the planet Venus transiting across the sun at Sydney's Observatory, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

A couple attempt to photograph the planet Venus transiting across the sun at Sydney's Observatory, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Handout image courtesy of NASA shows the planet Venus transiting the Sun, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/AIA/Solar Dynamics Observatory

Handout image courtesy of NASA shows the planet Venus transiting the Sun, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/AIA/Solar Dynamics Observatory

Josh Romney and his wife Amanda Romney watch the planet Venus transits in front of the sun outside Salt Lake City, Utah, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Josh Romney and his wife Amanda Romney watch the planet Venus transits in front of the sun outside Salt Lake City, Utah, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Handout image courtesy of NASA shows the planet Venus at the start of its transit of the Sun, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/AIA/Solar Dynamics Observatory/Handout

Handout image courtesy of NASA shows the planet Venus at the start of its transit of the Sun, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/AIA/Solar Dynamics Observatory/Handout

Students use a welding mask and eclipse glasses to watch Venus passing between the Sun and the Earth in Luneta park in Manila, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Students use a welding mask and eclipse glasses to watch Venus passing between the Sun and the Earth in Luneta park in Manila, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

The planet Venus makes its transit across the Sun as seen from Kathmandu, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

The planet Venus makes its transit across the Sun as seen from Kathmandu, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A girl reacts as she uses a pair of eclipse glasses to watch Venus passing the sun in Kolkata, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A girl reacts as she uses a pair of eclipse glasses to watch Venus passing the sun in Kolkata, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

The planet Venus transits in front of the sun in Manila, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

The planet Venus transits in front of the sun in Manila, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

South Korean middle school students using solar viewers watch Venus passing between the Sun and the Earth at the Gwacheon National Science Museum in Gwacheon, south of Seoul, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korean middle school students using solar viewers watch Venus passing between the Sun and the Earth at the Gwacheon National Science Museum in Gwacheon, south of Seoul, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Handout image courtesy of NASA shows the planet Venus at the start of its transit of the Sun, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/AIA/Solar Dynamics Observatory/Handout

Handout image courtesy of NASA shows the planet Venus at the start of its transit of the Sun, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/AIA/Solar Dynamics Observatory/Handout

South Korean middle school students using solar viewers watch Venus passing between the Sun and the Earth at the Gwacheon National Science Museum in Gwacheon, south of Seoul, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korean middle school students using solar viewers watch Venus passing between the Sun and the Earth at the Gwacheon National Science Museum in Gwacheon, south of Seoul, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

The planet Venus can be seen on its transit of the Sun, from New Delhi, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The planet Venus can be seen on its transit of the Sun, from New Delhi, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Schoolchildren look at the planet Venus transiting across the sun at Sydney's Observatory, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Schoolchildren look at the planet Venus transiting across the sun at Sydney's Observatory, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Venus moves to pass across the sun in this image captured by Japan's satellite Hinode, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/JAXA

Venus moves to pass across the sun in this image captured by Japan's satellite Hinode, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/JAXA

James Sconfitto of Rochester, New York, looks through a telescope from Cobbs Hill Reservoir as the planet Venus transits across the sun over Rochester, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

James Sconfitto of Rochester, New York, looks through a telescope from Cobbs Hill Reservoir as the planet Venus transits across the sun over Rochester, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

The planet Venus can be seen on its transit of the Sun, from New Delhi, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The planet Venus can be seen on its transit of the Sun, from New Delhi, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Planet Venus transits across the sun in Singapore, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Planet Venus transits across the sun in Singapore, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Venus passes across the sun as seen from Gwacheon, south of Seoul, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Venus passes across the sun as seen from Gwacheon, south of Seoul, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

The planet Venus transits the Sun as seen from Beijing, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

The planet Venus transits the Sun as seen from Beijing, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Planet Venus transits across the sun in Singapore, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Planet Venus transits across the sun in Singapore, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

A viewer at Cobbs Hill Reservoir uses binoculars to project the planet Venus (visible as a black dot at lower right of circles) onto a piece of paper as it transits across the sun over Rochester, New York, June 5, 2012. T REUTERS/Adam Fenster

A viewer at Cobbs Hill Reservoir uses binoculars to project the planet Venus (visible as a black dot at lower right of circles) onto a piece of paper as it transits across the sun over Rochester, New York, June 5, 2012. T REUTERS/Adam Fenster

