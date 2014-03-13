Veronica Mars premiere
Cast member Kristen Bell poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. The film, crowd-funded through a Kickstarter campaign, opens on March 14. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Cast member Kristen Bell takes a "selfie" with the Kickstarter crowd that helped fund "Veronica Mars" at the premiere of the film at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Cast members Kristen Bell poses with her husband Dax Shepard at the premiere of the film "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Cast members Kristen Bell kisses her husband Dax Shepard (2nd L) at the premiere of the film "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Director of the movie Rob Thomas (L) poses with cast members (2nd L-R) Jason Dohring, Kristen Bell, Ryan Hansen, Amanda Noret, Enrico Colantoni and Jerry O'Connell at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood,...more
Cast members Ryan Hansen (L), Kristen Bell, and Jason Dohring pose at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director of the movie Rob Thomas (R) poses with cast members Jason Dohring (L) and Kristen Bell, at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Cast member Tina Majorino poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Kristen Bell poses with fans at the premiere of the film "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Cast member Tina Majorino takes a "selfie" with the Kickstarter crowd that helped fund "Veronica Mars" at the premiere of the film at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Cast member Kristen Bell reacts to the Kickstarter crowd that helped fund "Veronica Mars" at the premiere of the film at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Cast member Tina Majorino poses with the Kickstarter crowd that helped fund "Veronica Mars" at the premiere of the film at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Cast member Jerry O'Connell poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Amanda Noret poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Director of the movie Rob Thomas poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Cast member Dax Shepard poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Chris Lowell poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Kristen Bell is interviewed at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
