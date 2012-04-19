Vertical fashion show
A model from the Boston Rock Gym "walks" face first down the face of the newly opened Revere Hotel Boston Common in Boston, April 18, 2012. The vertical fashion show showcased the hotel's uniforms. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A model from the Boston Rock Gym "walks" face first down the face of the newly opened Revere Hotel Boston Common in Boston, April 18, 2012. The vertical fashion show showcased the hotel's uniforms. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A model from the Boston Rock Gym waves to hotel guests while "walking" face first down the face of the newly opened Revere Hotel Boston Common during rehearsal for a vertical fashion show in Boston, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
