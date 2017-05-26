Victims of Manchester

CHLOE RUTHERFORD, 17, and LIAM CURRY, 19 (from South Shields, Tyneside): The families of teenage sweethearts Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry, who died in the blast, released a statement to police, saying they were "perfect in every way for each other and were meant to be." "They lived to go to new places together and explore different cities. They wanted to be together forever and now they are," they said. "On the night our daughter Chloe died and our son Liam died their wings were ready but our hearts were not. They were perfect. They were beautiful inside and out to ourselves and our families and they were inseparable. "Chloe always described herself as ditzy, (and) Liam adored (her) and would do anything for, including dealing with Chloe's demands for chocolate." Family via Greater Manchester Police/Handout via REUTERS

