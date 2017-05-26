Victims of Manchester
SORRELL LECZKOWSKI, 14 (from Leeds): The teenager had been at the site of the concert with her mother and grandmother, both injured in the blast. "Sorrell was only 14 but she was our rock, she kept us all grounded. She was such a clever, talented,...more
CHLOE RUTHERFORD, 17, and LIAM CURRY, 19 (from South Shields, Tyneside): The families of teenage sweethearts Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry, who died in the blast, released a statement to police, saying they were "perfect in every way for each...more
MARTYN HETT, 29 (from Stockport, Greater Manchester): Martyn Hett, a public relations manager, described himself on an internet profile page as someone with a silly sense of humor who liked "strong women and low culture." Hett was a fan of the...more
EILIDH MACLEOD, 14 (from Barra, Scotland): Eilidh MacLeod had traveled to the concert from the island of Barra, in western Scotland, with her friend Laura MacIntyre, who is still in hospital being treated for burns, according to media...more
MICHELLE KISS: Michelle Kiss, a mother of three children, was at the concert with her 15-year-old daughter Millie, who was pictured being comforted by a police officer after the attack. "Family was her life and we are all obviously devastated by...more
ELAINE MCIVER (from Cheshire): Off-duty Cheshire police officer Elaine McIver, a bubbly music lover, was attending the concert with her partner Paul when the bomb exploded, media reported. "Elaine just loved life, and had a major love of music....more
GINA (GEORGINA) BETHANY CALLANDER, 18 (from Lancashire): Georgina Bethany Callander was an 18-year-old health and social care student, a music fan who had met Ariana Grande as well as other performers with whom she had posted many pictures on social...more
OLIVIA CAMPBELL, 15 (from Bury, Greater Manchester): In a last conversation, schoolgirl Olivia Campbell thanked her mother Charlotte for allowing her to go to the Ariana Grande concert, and told her she loved her. The family spent most of Tuesday...more
A combination photo shows victims of the blast at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. Seen here are (top L-R) Sorrell Leczkowski, Eilidh MacLeod, Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry, and (bottom L-R) Michelle Kiss, Elaine McIver, Olivia Campbell,...more
