Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Model Behati Prinsloo presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.
Models Adriana Lima (L) and Alessandra Ambrosio present creations.
A model presents a creation as singer Taylor Swift performs.
A model presents a creation.
Models present creations at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Singer Taylor Swift performs.
Model Kelly Gale presents a creation.
A model presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
A model presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Model Kelly Gale presents a creation.
Singer Taylor Swift performs as model Doutzen Kroes presents a creation.
A model presents a creation.
A model presents a creation.
Model Adriana Lima presents a creation.
Model Lindsay Ellingson presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
A model reacts as singer Taylor Swift performs.
Models present creations at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.
A model presents a creation.
Singer Ed Sheeran performs.
Model Lily Donaldson presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Singer Ariana Grande performs as model Candice Swanepoel presents a creation.
A model presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.
A model presents a creation.
A model presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
A model presents a creation.
Singer Taylor Swift performs.
A model presents a creation.
Models present creations during the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.
A model presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.
A model presents a creation.
Singer Ariana Grande performs during the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Model Sui He presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
A model presents a creation.
A model presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.
Singer Taylor Swift performs as model Karlie Kloss presents a creation.
A model presents a creation.
Model Alessandra Ambrosio presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
A model presents a creation.
A model presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Singer Taylor Swift performs.
A model presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.
