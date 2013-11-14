Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Models Adriana Lima and Karlie Kloss celebrate during the finale of the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Taylor Swift performs during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Adrianna Lima presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Elsa Hosk presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Taylor Swift gestures towards Lily Aldridge as she presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Candice Swanepoel presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Alessandra Ambrosio presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Doutzen Kroes presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Karlie Kloss presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Izabel Goulart presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Karlie Kloss presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Doutzen Kroes presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Jessica Hart presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Hilary Rhoda presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Jourdan Dunn presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Adriana Lima presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Alessandra Ambrosio presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Neon Jungle performs during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Alessandra Ambrosio presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Constance Jablonski presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Doutzen Kroes presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Candice Swanepoel presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Karlie Kloss presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Izabel Goulart presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Erin Heatherton presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Izabel Goulart presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Lindsay Ellingson presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Adriana Lima presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models dance at the end of the stage during the finale of the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Taylor Swift performs during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Adrinna Lima presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Doutzen Kroes presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Lily Donaldson presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Candice Swanepoel presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Sara Sampaio presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Martha Hunt presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Taylor Swift interacts with model Karlie Kloss as she performs during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Ming Xi presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Taylor Swift performs as model Cara Delevingne presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Karlie Kloss presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Devon Windsor presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Barbara Fialho presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Adrianna Lima presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Taylor Swift performs during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Toni Garrn presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Toni Garrn presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Kasia Struss presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Adriana Lima presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Maria Borges presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Taylor Swift reacts with model Karlie Kloss as they perform with rock band Fall Out Boy during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Lily Aldridge presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Taylor Swift performs during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Candice Swanepoel presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Alessandra Ambrosio presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Joan Smalls presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Adriana Lima presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Taylor Swift stands onstage during the finale of the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models Adriana Lima and Candice Swanepoel walk out for the finale of the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Taylor Swift performs during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Joan Smalls presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models Adrianna Lima and Candice Swanepoel dance during the finale of the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
