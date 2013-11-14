Edition:
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

<p>Models Adriana Lima and Karlie Kloss celebrate during the finale of the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>A model presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Singer Taylor Swift performs during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Adrianna Lima presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Elsa Hosk presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Singer Taylor Swift gestures towards Lily Aldridge as she presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Candice Swanepoel presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>A model presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Alessandra Ambrosio presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Doutzen Kroes presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Karlie Kloss presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Izabel Goulart presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Karlie Kloss presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Doutzen Kroes presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Jessica Hart presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Hilary Rhoda presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Jourdan Dunn presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Adriana Lima presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Alessandra Ambrosio presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Neon Jungle performs during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Alessandra Ambrosio presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Constance Jablonski presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Doutzen Kroes presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Candice Swanepoel presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Karlie Kloss presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Izabel Goulart presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Erin Heatherton presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Izabel Goulart presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Lindsay Ellingson presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Adriana Lima presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Models dance at the end of the stage during the finale of the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Singer Taylor Swift performs during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Adrinna Lima presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Doutzen Kroes presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Lily Donaldson presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Candice Swanepoel presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Sara Sampaio presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Martha Hunt presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Singer Taylor Swift interacts with model Karlie Kloss as she performs during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Ming Xi presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Singer Taylor Swift performs as model Cara Delevingne presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Karlie Kloss presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Devon Windsor presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Barbara Fialho presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Adrianna Lima presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Singer Taylor Swift performs during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Toni Garrn presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Toni Garrn presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>A model presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Kasia Struss presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Adriana Lima presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Maria Borges presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Singer Taylor Swift reacts with model Karlie Kloss as they perform with rock band Fall Out Boy during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Lily Aldridge presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Singer Taylor Swift performs during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>A model presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Candice Swanepoel presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Alessandra Ambrosio presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Joan Smalls presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>A model presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Adriana Lima presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Singer Taylor Swift stands onstage during the finale of the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Models Adriana Lima and Candice Swanepoel walk out for the finale of the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Singer Taylor Swift performs during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Joan Smalls presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Models Adrianna Lima and Candice Swanepoel dance during the finale of the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

