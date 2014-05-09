Victory Day
Armed pro-Russia men ride armored personnel carriers during celebrations to mark Victory Day in Slaviansk, eastern Ukraine May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Armed pro-Russia men ride armored personnel carriers during celebrations to mark Victory Day in Slaviansk, eastern Ukraine May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man holds a Soviet flag during celebrations to mark Victory Day outside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man holds a Soviet flag during celebrations to mark Victory Day outside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
An armed pro-Russia man stands with a flower in his weapon's barrel during celebrations to mark Victory Day in Slaviansk, eastern Ukraine May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An armed pro-Russia man stands with a flower in his weapon's barrel during celebrations to mark Victory Day in Slaviansk, eastern Ukraine May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Children play on a historical Soviet cannon during celebrations to mark Victory Day at a Soviet War Memorial in Berlin, May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Children play on a historical Soviet cannon during celebrations to mark Victory Day at a Soviet War Memorial in Berlin, May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
An enthusiast dressed in Soviet army uniform (R) speaks with armed pro-Russian separatists during events to mark Victory day in the Eastern Ukrainian city of Lugansk May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
An enthusiast dressed in Soviet army uniform (R) speaks with armed pro-Russian separatists during events to mark Victory day in the Eastern Ukrainian city of Lugansk May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A police officer stands guard near a World War Two memorial during celebrations to mark Victory Day in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A police officer stands guard near a World War Two memorial during celebrations to mark Victory Day in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A member of navy honor guard yawns as he stands near a World War Two memorial during celebrations to mark Victory Day in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A member of navy honor guard yawns as he stands near a World War Two memorial during celebrations to mark Victory Day in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A boy stands near an armed pro-Russia man during celebrations to mark Victory Day in Slaviansk, eastern Ukraine May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A boy stands near an armed pro-Russia man during celebrations to mark Victory Day in Slaviansk, eastern Ukraine May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Russian army officials carry a wreath during celebrations to mark Victory Day, at the Soviet War Memorial in Treptower Park in Berlin, May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Russian army officials carry a wreath during celebrations to mark Victory Day, at the Soviet War Memorial in Treptower Park in Berlin, May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A Russian serviceman aboard an armored personnel carrier salutes next to the blue-white-red tricolor flag of Crimea, during the Victory Day parade in Moscow's Red Square May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
A Russian serviceman aboard an armored personnel carrier salutes next to the blue-white-red tricolor flag of Crimea, during the Victory Day parade in Moscow's Red Square May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Russian military planes fly above the Kremlin, with the Ivan the Great Bell Tower seen in the foreground, during the Victory Day parade in Moscow's Red Square May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Russian military planes fly above the Kremlin, with the Ivan the Great Bell Tower seen in the foreground, during the Victory Day parade in Moscow's Red Square May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Veterans shout slogans during celebrations to mark Victory Day outside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Veterans shout slogans during celebrations to mark Victory Day outside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives for the Victory Day parade in Moscow's Red Square May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskiy/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives for the Victory Day parade in Moscow's Red Square May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskiy/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Russian servicemen onboard self-propelled artillery vehicles salute during the Victory Day Parade in Moscow's Red Square May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian servicemen onboard self-propelled artillery vehicles salute during the Victory Day Parade in Moscow's Red Square May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A former serviceman dances during celebrations to mark Victory Day in Vladivostok May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
A former serviceman dances during celebrations to mark Victory Day in Vladivostok May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day parade in Moscow's Red Square May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day parade in Moscow's Red Square May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
People take part in celebrations to mark Victory Day, at the Soviet War Memorial in Treptower Park in Berlin, May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
People take part in celebrations to mark Victory Day, at the Soviet War Memorial in Treptower Park in Berlin, May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Former Soviet serviceman and women chat during celebrations to mark Victory Day in front of the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Former Soviet serviceman and women chat during celebrations to mark Victory Day in front of the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
A woman holds portraits as she takes part in celebrations to mark Victory day in the Crimean port of Sevastopol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman holds portraits as she takes part in celebrations to mark Victory day in the Crimean port of Sevastopol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Enthusiasts dressed in Soviet uniforms celebrate during events to mark Victory Day in Stavropol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Enthusiasts dressed in Soviet uniforms celebrate during events to mark Victory Day in Stavropol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Russian servicemen march during celebrations to mark Victory Day in the Crimean port of Sevastopol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian servicemen march during celebrations to mark Victory Day in the Crimean port of Sevastopol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian military aircraft trail smoke in the colors of the Russian tricolor above the Monument to Minin and Pozharsky during the Victory Day Parade in Moscow's Red Square May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian military aircraft trail smoke in the colors of the Russian tricolor above the Monument to Minin and Pozharsky during the Victory Day Parade in Moscow's Red Square May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A former Soviet serviceman takes part in celebrations to mark Victory day in the Crimean port of Sevastopol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A former Soviet serviceman takes part in celebrations to mark Victory day in the Crimean port of Sevastopol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Soviet veterans from Kaliningrad meet during celebrations to mark Victory Day, at the Soviet War Memorial in Treptower Park in Berlin, Germany May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Soviet veterans from Kaliningrad meet during celebrations to mark Victory Day, at the Soviet War Memorial in Treptower Park in Berlin, Germany May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Russian servicemen march during celebrations to mark Victory Day in the Crimean port of Sevastopol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian servicemen march during celebrations to mark Victory Day in the Crimean port of Sevastopol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People carrying portraits of deceased relatives who took part in World War Two, march in a parade during Victory Day commemorations in the town of Divnogorsk, near Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
People carrying portraits of deceased relatives who took part in World War Two, march in a parade during Victory Day commemorations in the town of Divnogorsk, near Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A World War Two veteran holds a portrait of Josef Stalin during Victory Day celebrations in Tbilisi, Georgia May 9, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A World War Two veteran holds a portrait of Josef Stalin during Victory Day celebrations in Tbilisi, Georgia May 9, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day Parade in Moscow's Red Square May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day Parade in Moscow's Red Square May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
A former Soviet serviceman decked with medals participates in celebrations to mark Victory Day in the Crimean port of Sevastopol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A former Soviet serviceman decked with medals participates in celebrations to mark Victory Day in the Crimean port of Sevastopol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A former Soviet serviceman holds a carnation as he attends a wreath laying ceremony at a World War Two memorial during the celebrations marking Victory Day, in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A former Soviet serviceman holds a carnation as he attends a wreath laying ceremony at a World War Two memorial during the celebrations marking Victory Day, in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A boy shelters a war veteran from the sun with an umbrella as people walk at a memorial during Victory Day celebrations in Almaty, Kazakhstan May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A boy shelters a war veteran from the sun with an umbrella as people walk at a memorial during Victory Day celebrations in Almaty, Kazakhstan May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A woman cries near the Defenders of Donbass monument during celebrations to mark Victory Day in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman cries near the Defenders of Donbass monument during celebrations to mark Victory Day in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony at a memorial by the Kremlin wall on the eve of Victory Day celebrations in central Moscow, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony at a memorial by the Kremlin wall on the eve of Victory Day celebrations in central Moscow, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Russian Navy vessels are anchored in a bay of the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea May 8, 2014. Russian servicemen and sailors will conduct a parade to mark Victory Day on May 9. REUTERS/Stringer
Russian Navy vessels are anchored in a bay of the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea May 8, 2014. Russian servicemen and sailors will conduct a parade to mark Victory Day on May 9. REUTERS/Stringer
People dance during a ceremony to congratulate veterans of World War Two with Victory Day in the centre of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
People dance during a ceremony to congratulate veterans of World War Two with Victory Day in the centre of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Next Slideshows
Venezuela protests erupt again
Activists take to the streets in retaliation after security forces dismantle protest camps in Caracas.
California's historic drought
With reservoirs at record lows, California is in the midst of the worst drought in decades.
Clashes in Chile
Thousands of students march through the Chilean capital for the first time since President Michelle Bachelet took power.
NATO-led exercises in Europe
NATO member states and partners conduct training exercises in eastern Europe.
MORE IN PICTURES
Blast in St. Petersburg metro
Several people were killed when an explosion tore through a train carriage in the St. Petersburg metro system.
Outrage over Venezuela court power grab
Venezuela's pro-government Supreme Court revoked its takeover of the opposition-led Congress after it drew international condemnation and protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Suiting up the Swiss Guard
Austrian blacksmiths produce ceremonial suits of armor for the Vatican's Swiss Guards as the craftsmanship needed to make them is disappearing.
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Tokyo's cherry blossom frenzy kicks in as the weather clears and residents pour into parks ablaze with trees in full bloom.
Rooting out Islamic State in Mosul's Old City
Iraqi forces face a challenge in dislodging Islamic State fighters hiding in the Old City of Mosul, navigating a labyrinth of narrow, often covered alleys perfect for snipers or ambushes.
Baby among migrants rescued in the Mediterranean
A four-day-old baby was one of over 480 migrants rescued by humanitarian ships during search and rescue operations in the central Mediterranean Sea.
Landslide devastates Colombia
Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.