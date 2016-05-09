Edition:
Victory Day

Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day parade, marking the 71st anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
A Jewish Red Army veteran takes part in a parade marking Victory Day, in Jerusalem, Israel, May 8, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Sunday, May 08, 2016
People carrying portraits of deceased relatives who took part in World War Two march in a parade during Victory Day commemorations in Almaty, Kazakhstan, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
Fireworks explode over the Yenisei River during the Victory Day celebrations in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
A boy plays with a machine gun during an event in remembrance of Victory Day, in the southern city of Ashdod, Israel, May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016
MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams fly in formation during the Victory Day parade, above Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
Russian servicewomen march during the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
World War Two veterans dance during an event marking Victory Day in Ashdod, Israel, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
Police try to stop protesters during Victory Day celebrations in central Kiev, Ukraine, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
A dog runs past members of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic forces standing in formation during the Victory Day parade in Donetsk, Ukraine, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) holds the portrait of his father, war veteran Vladimir Spiridonovich Putin, as he takes part in the Immortal Regiment march during Victory Day celebrations at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2016. Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/Kremlin via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
A woman cries as she takes part in the Immortal Regiment march during the Victory Day celebrations in Riga, Latvia, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
A Russian Yars RS-24 intercontinental ballistic missile system drives during the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) and World War Two veterans wait before watching the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
Former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev (C) arrives prior to the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
A girl wearing a dress in the Soviet army style stands between cadets during a march at Victory Day commemorations in Almaty, Kazakhstan, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
People carry pictures of World War Two participants as they take part in the Immortal Regiment march during the Victory Day celebrations in the town of Divnogorsk near Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
A woman carries a picture of World War Two participant as she takes part in the Immortal Regiment march during the Victory Day celebrations in central Kiev, Ukraine, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
Spectators hold placards during a hockey match between Latvia and Russia at the IIHF World Championship in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2016. Placards read "9th of May, Victory day 1941-1945". REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
A woman holds a rifle during a Victory Day event in Ashdod, Israel, May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016
World War Two veterans attend the Victory Day parade in Stavropol, southern Russia, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
People wearing Red Army uniforms pose for a picture during a Victory Day event in Ashdod, Israel, May 7, 2016. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016
Russian MiG-29SMT fighter jets fly in formation during the Victory Day parade above the monument of Minin and Pozharsky at Red Square in Moscow, Russia May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
