Pictures | Wed Nov 7, 2012 | 1:36pm GMT

Victory for Obama

<p>President Barack Obama (L) points to the crowd during his election night victory rally in Chicago, November 7, 2012, alongside Vice President Joe Biden. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Ajay Narayan cheers as the race is called for Obama by a television network during the Nevada State Democrats' election night party at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Sam Morris </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>President Obama gestures with Vice President Joe Biden after his election night victory speech in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>People celebrate on 125th street in Harlem after U.S. President Barack Obama's re-election in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>People celebrate the re-election of US President Barack Obama at the sprawling Kibera slums of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Obama supporters cheer during his victory election night rally in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>President Barack Obama celebrates on stage as confetti falls after his victory speech during his election rally in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Confetti obscures the stage as President Barack Obama celebrates after winning the U.S. presidential election in Chicago, Illinois, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Scott- Andrews</p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>A man exits after watching U.S. President Barack Obama's acceptance speech broadcast live in Times Square following his re-election in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>President Barack Obama celebrates with first lady Michelle Obama and their daughters Malia (R) and Sasha at their election night victory rally in Chicago, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Supporters of Obama cheer during his election night victory rally in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>People celebrate as they watch President Barack Obama's acceptance speech broadcast live in Times Square following his re-election in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>President Barack Obama, who won a second term in office by defeating Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, stands with his daughters Malia and Sasha (obscured) and wife Michelle (L) after addressing supporters during his election night victory rally in Chicago, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Andrews </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>People smile during President Barack Obama's election night victory speech in Chicago, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>President Obama stands with his daughters and wife Michelle before addressing supporters during his election night victory rally in Chicago, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>President Barack Obama addresses supporters during his election night rally in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>A television set shows President Barack Obama's election night victory rally, near other monitors displaying Japan's Nikkei stock average (R, bottom) and the Japanese yen's exchange rate against the U.S. dollar, at a foreign currency brokerage firm in Tokyo November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>President Barack Obama's supporters listen to his acceptance speech after winning the U.S. presidential election, in Chicago, Illinois, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>President Barack Obama addresses supporters at his election night victory rally in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Scott-Andrews </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>A woman cries as President Barack Obama gives his election night victory speech in Chicago, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>President Barack Obama speaks after winning the U.S. presidential election, in Chicago, Illinois November 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden embrace after Obama gave his acceptance speech during his election night victory rally in Chicago, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama (R) embrace Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Dr. Jill Biden moments after the television networks called the election in their favor, while watching election returns at the Fairmont Chicago Millennium Park in Chicago, in this handout photograph taken and released on November 6, 2012. REUTERS/White House/Handout </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Supporters cheer as a network announces Obama will win re-election, during a function held by the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>A Romney supporter rubs his head as voting returns are announced at the Romney election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney delivers his concession speech during his election night rally in Boston, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney delivers his concession speech during his election night rally in Boston, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney gives his concession speech after losing the election to U.S. President Barack Obama during his election night rally in Boston, Massachusetts November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney hugs Janna Ryan as his wife Ann and Paul Ryan look on during his election night rally in Boston, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Romney's supporters react after Romney was projected to lose during his election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Supporters react after hearing that Romney was projected to lose the election, at Romney's election night rally in Boston , November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Paul Ryan and his wife Janna wave to supporters after Mitt Romney delivered his concession speech during his election night rally in Boston, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney exits the stage with his wife Ann after he delivered his concession speech in Boston, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>The Empire State Building is lit up in blue, the color of the Democrat party after Obama was projected to win the election, in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

Photos