Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Apr 30, 2015 | 4:26pm BST

Vietnam marks fall of Saigon

Students wave Vietnamese national flags during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City (formerly Saigon), Vietnam, April 30, 2015. Vietnam refers to the event as the date of its reunification. REUTERS/Kham

Students wave Vietnamese national flags during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City (formerly Saigon), Vietnam, April 30, 2015. Vietnam refers to the event as the date of its reunification....more

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Students wave Vietnamese national flags during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City (formerly Saigon), Vietnam, April 30, 2015. Vietnam refers to the event as the date of its reunification. REUTERS/Kham
Close
1 / 24
Vietnamese soldier of the Navy march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Vietnamese soldier of the Navy march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Vietnamese soldier of the Navy march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Close
2 / 24
Female members of the Northern Guerilla Force march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Female members of the Northern Guerilla Force march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Female members of the Northern Guerilla Force march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Close
3 / 24
Vietnamese farmers march during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Vietnamese farmers march during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Vietnamese farmers march during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Close
4 / 24
Vietnamese female Commissioned Officers of the Signal Force march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Vietnamese female Commissioned Officers of the Signal Force march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Vietnamese female Commissioned Officers of the Signal Force march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Close
5 / 24
Vietnamese workers march during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Vietnamese workers march during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Vietnamese workers march during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Close
6 / 24
Vietnamese village policemen joke during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Vietnamese village policemen joke during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Vietnamese village policemen joke during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Close
7 / 24
Female members of the ethnic minorities militia force march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Female members of the ethnic minorities militia force march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Female members of the ethnic minorities militia force march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Close
8 / 24
Vietnam Marine Police Force personnel march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Vietnam Marine Police Force personnel march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Vietnam Marine Police Force personnel march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Close
9 / 24
Vietnamese soldiers from a commando unit gather before marching during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Vietnamese soldiers from a commando unit gather before marching during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Vietnamese soldiers from a commando unit gather before marching during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Close
10 / 24
Students form the Vietnamese national flag during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Students form the Vietnamese national flag during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Students form the Vietnamese national flag during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Close
11 / 24
Vietnam's Defence Minister General Phung Quang Thanh (R) talks with soldiers attending a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Vietnam's Defence Minister General Phung Quang Thanh (R) talks with soldiers attending a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Vietnam's Defence Minister General Phung Quang Thanh (R) talks with soldiers attending a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Close
12 / 24
Vietnamese female soldiers march during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Vietnamese female soldiers march during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Vietnamese female soldiers march during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Close
13 / 24
Village policemen march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Village policemen march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Village policemen march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Close
14 / 24
Vietnamese Marine Force personnel march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Vietnamese Marine Force personnel march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Vietnamese Marine Force personnel march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Close
15 / 24
A man drives a mock military Tank 390, which was operated by North Vietnamese forces and first crashed through the gate of the former presidential palace, during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon, in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

A man drives a mock military Tank 390, which was operated by North Vietnamese forces and first crashed through the gate of the former presidential palace, during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon,...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
A man drives a mock military Tank 390, which was operated by North Vietnamese forces and first crashed through the gate of the former presidential palace, during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon, in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Close
16 / 24
Performers wave the flags of Vietnam's National Liberation Front during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon, in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Performers wave the flags of Vietnam's National Liberation Front during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon, in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Performers wave the flags of Vietnam's National Liberation Front during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon, in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Close
17 / 24
Southern Vietnamese female paramilitants march during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon, in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Southern Vietnamese female paramilitants march during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon, in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Southern Vietnamese female paramilitants march during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon, in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Close
18 / 24
Vietnamese soldiers of border guard force march during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Vietnamese soldiers of border guard force march during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Vietnamese soldiers of border guard force march during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Close
19 / 24
Students wave the Vietnamese national flag during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Students wave the Vietnamese national flag during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Students wave the Vietnamese national flag during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Close
20 / 24
Vietnamese soldiers of Liberation Force march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Vietnamese soldiers of Liberation Force march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Vietnamese soldiers of Liberation Force march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Close
21 / 24
Border Guard Force personnel march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Border Guard Force personnel march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Border Guard Force personnel march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Close
22 / 24
Vietnamese Navy sailors march during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Vietnamese Navy sailors march during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Vietnamese Navy sailors march during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Close
23 / 24
Vietnamese workers march during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Vietnamese workers march during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Vietnamese workers march during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Five days under the rubble

Five days under the rubble

Next Slideshows

Five days under the rubble

Five days under the rubble

Teenager Pema Lama survived for nearly 144 hours in the collapsed Hilton Hotel after the earthquake in Nepal.

30 Apr 2015
The war in Vietnam

The war in Vietnam

Forty years ago North Vietnamese troops captured Saigon, ending a war that lasted thirty years.

30 Apr 2015
A game with no fans

A game with no fans

In a first for Major League Baseball, the Baltimore Orioles host the Chicago White Sox in a stadium closed to fans.

30 Apr 2015
Expecting the royal birth

Expecting the royal birth

Royal watchers camp outside the hospital where Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is expected to give birth to her second child.

29 Apr 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

Pope in the wind

Pope in the wind

Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.

Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil

Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil

Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Build your own nuclear bunker

Build your own nuclear bunker

A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.

Time 100 Gala

Time 100 Gala

Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.

Views from America's National Parks

Views from America's National Parks

Spectacular views from America's national parks.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures