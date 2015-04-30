Vietnam marks fall of Saigon
Students wave Vietnamese national flags during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City (formerly Saigon), Vietnam, April 30, 2015. Vietnam refers to the event as the date of its reunification....more
Vietnamese soldier of the Navy march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Female members of the Northern Guerilla Force march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Vietnamese farmers march during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Vietnamese female Commissioned Officers of the Signal Force march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Vietnamese workers march during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Vietnamese village policemen joke during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Female members of the ethnic minorities militia force march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Vietnam Marine Police Force personnel march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Vietnamese soldiers from a commando unit gather before marching during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Students form the Vietnamese national flag during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Vietnam's Defence Minister General Phung Quang Thanh (R) talks with soldiers attending a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Vietnamese female soldiers march during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Village policemen march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Vietnamese Marine Force personnel march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
A man drives a mock military Tank 390, which was operated by North Vietnamese forces and first crashed through the gate of the former presidential palace, during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon,...more
Performers wave the flags of Vietnam's National Liberation Front during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon, in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Southern Vietnamese female paramilitants march during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon, in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Vietnamese soldiers of border guard force march during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Students wave the Vietnamese national flag during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Vietnamese soldiers of Liberation Force march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Border Guard Force personnel march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Vietnamese Navy sailors march during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Vietnamese workers march during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Next Slideshows
Five days under the rubble
Teenager Pema Lama survived for nearly 144 hours in the collapsed Hilton Hotel after the earthquake in Nepal.
The war in Vietnam
Forty years ago North Vietnamese troops captured Saigon, ending a war that lasted thirty years.
A game with no fans
In a first for Major League Baseball, the Baltimore Orioles host the Chicago White Sox in a stadium closed to fans.
Expecting the royal birth
Royal watchers camp outside the hospital where Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is expected to give birth to her second child.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Pope in the wind
Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.
Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil
Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Build your own nuclear bunker
A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.
Time 100 Gala
Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.
Views from America's National Parks
Spectacular views from America's national parks.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.