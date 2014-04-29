Views from above the tornado damage
Fallen trees are seen along a creek seen in this aerial picture in Mayflower, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Fallen trees are seen along a creek seen in this aerial picture in Mayflower, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Residents go through the rubble of their home, one day after it was destroyed by a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Residents go through the rubble of their home, one day after it was destroyed by a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Uprooted trees are pictured after a tornado hit Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Uprooted trees are pictured after a tornado hit Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Men use boards as paddles as they search though the debris of what is left of homes in a lake after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Men use boards as paddles as they search though the debris of what is left of homes in a lake after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A newly built school is seen destroyed by a tornado in this aerial photograph near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A newly built school is seen destroyed by a tornado in this aerial photograph near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The path of a tornado is seen in this aerial image near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The path of a tornado is seen in this aerial image near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A damaged power station is pictured after a tornado hit Mayflower, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A damaged power station is pictured after a tornado hit Mayflower, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rescue workers and volunteers stand amid debris of homes one day after they were destroyed by a tornado in Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rescue workers and volunteers stand amid debris of homes one day after they were destroyed by a tornado in Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Residents go through the rubble of their home one day after it was destroyed by a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas on April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Residents go through the rubble of their home one day after it was destroyed by a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas on April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rescue workers and volunteers search through debris in a lake one-day after nearby homes were destroyed by a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rescue workers and volunteers search through debris in a lake one-day after nearby homes were destroyed by a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Vehicles and debris litter a lake as rescue workers and volunteers search the area one day after the area was destroyed by a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Vehicles and debris litter a lake as rescue workers and volunteers search the area one day after the area was destroyed by a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rescue workers and volunteers search through debris in a lake, one day after nearby homes were destroyed by a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rescue workers and volunteers search through debris in a lake, one day after nearby homes were destroyed by a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Residents go through the rubble of their home one day after it was destroyed by a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Residents go through the rubble of their home one day after it was destroyed by a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People sift through the rubble of what is left of homes after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People sift through the rubble of what is left of homes after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rescue workers and volunteers stand amid debris of homes, one day after they were destroyed by a tornado in Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rescue workers and volunteers stand amid debris of homes, one day after they were destroyed by a tornado in Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People sift through the rubble of what is left of homes after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People sift through the rubble of what is left of homes after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People sift through the rubble of what is left of homes after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People sift through the rubble of what is left of homes after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People sift through the rubble of what is left of homes after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People sift through the rubble of what is left of homes after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People sift through the rubble of what is left of homes after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People sift through the rubble of what is left of homes after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A residential neighborhood is seen destroyed by a tornado in this aerial photograph taken near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A residential neighborhood is seen destroyed by a tornado in this aerial photograph taken near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Clashes in Donetsk
Pro-Russian separatists attack a rally in support of Ukrainian unity in Donetsk.
Anti-cartel vigilantes
Vigilantes and federal police hunt for the leader of the Knights Templar drug cartel.
Detained in eastern Ukraine
International observers detained by pro-Russian separatists in Slaviansk.
Rohingya health crisis in Myanmar
Restrictions on international aid have exacerbated a growing health crisis among stateless Muslim Rohingya in west Myanmar.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.
South Africans protest against President Zuma
Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.