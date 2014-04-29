Edition:
Pictures | Tue Apr 29, 2014

Views from above the tornado damage

<p>Fallen trees are seen along a creek seen in this aerial picture in Mayflower, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Fallen trees are seen along a creek seen in this aerial picture in Mayflower, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

Fallen trees are seen along a creek seen in this aerial picture in Mayflower, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Residents go through the rubble of their home, one day after it was destroyed by a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Residents go through the rubble of their home, one day after it was destroyed by a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

Residents go through the rubble of their home, one day after it was destroyed by a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Uprooted trees are pictured after a tornado hit Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Uprooted trees are pictured after a tornado hit Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

Uprooted trees are pictured after a tornado hit Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Men use boards as paddles as they search though the debris of what is left of homes in a lake after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Men use boards as paddles as they search though the debris of what is left of homes in a lake after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

Men use boards as paddles as they search though the debris of what is left of homes in a lake after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A newly built school is seen destroyed by a tornado in this aerial photograph near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A newly built school is seen destroyed by a tornado in this aerial photograph near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

A newly built school is seen destroyed by a tornado in this aerial photograph near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>The path of a tornado is seen in this aerial image near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

The path of a tornado is seen in this aerial image near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

The path of a tornado is seen in this aerial image near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A damaged power station is pictured after a tornado hit Mayflower, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A damaged power station is pictured after a tornado hit Mayflower, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

A damaged power station is pictured after a tornado hit Mayflower, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Rescue workers and volunteers stand amid debris of homes one day after they were destroyed by a tornado in Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Rescue workers and volunteers stand amid debris of homes one day after they were destroyed by a tornado in Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

Rescue workers and volunteers stand amid debris of homes one day after they were destroyed by a tornado in Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Residents go through the rubble of their home one day after it was destroyed by a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas on April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Residents go through the rubble of their home one day after it was destroyed by a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas on April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

Residents go through the rubble of their home one day after it was destroyed by a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas on April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Rescue workers and volunteers search through debris in a lake one-day after nearby homes were destroyed by a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Rescue workers and volunteers search through debris in a lake one-day after nearby homes were destroyed by a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

Rescue workers and volunteers search through debris in a lake one-day after nearby homes were destroyed by a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Vehicles and debris litter a lake as rescue workers and volunteers search the area one day after the area was destroyed by a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Vehicles and debris litter a lake as rescue workers and volunteers search the area one day after the area was destroyed by a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

Vehicles and debris litter a lake as rescue workers and volunteers search the area one day after the area was destroyed by a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Rescue workers and volunteers search through debris in a lake, one day after nearby homes were destroyed by a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Rescue workers and volunteers search through debris in a lake, one day after nearby homes were destroyed by a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

Rescue workers and volunteers search through debris in a lake, one day after nearby homes were destroyed by a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Residents go through the rubble of their home one day after it was destroyed by a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Residents go through the rubble of their home one day after it was destroyed by a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

Residents go through the rubble of their home one day after it was destroyed by a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>People sift through the rubble of what is left of homes after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People sift through the rubble of what is left of homes after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

People sift through the rubble of what is left of homes after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Rescue workers and volunteers stand amid debris of homes, one day after they were destroyed by a tornado in Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Rescue workers and volunteers stand amid debris of homes, one day after they were destroyed by a tornado in Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

Rescue workers and volunteers stand amid debris of homes, one day after they were destroyed by a tornado in Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>People sift through the rubble of what is left of homes after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People sift through the rubble of what is left of homes after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

People sift through the rubble of what is left of homes after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>People sift through the rubble of what is left of homes after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People sift through the rubble of what is left of homes after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

People sift through the rubble of what is left of homes after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>People sift through the rubble of what is left of homes after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People sift through the rubble of what is left of homes after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

People sift through the rubble of what is left of homes after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>People sift through the rubble of what is left of homes after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People sift through the rubble of what is left of homes after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

People sift through the rubble of what is left of homes after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A residential neighborhood is seen destroyed by a tornado in this aerial photograph taken near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A residential neighborhood is seen destroyed by a tornado in this aerial photograph taken near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

A residential neighborhood is seen destroyed by a tornado in this aerial photograph taken near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

