Pictures | Thu Jan 26, 2017 | 4:40pm GMT

Views from America's National Parks

View of the Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2012
The Grand Prismatic Spring, the largest in the United States and third largest in the world, and its colored bacteria and microbial mats in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2011
A general view of the Yosemite Falls flowing in Yosemite National Park. REUTERS/National Park Service/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
A herd of bison graze in the Lamar Valley in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2011
Horsetail Fall in Yosemite National Park in California is pictured from a position along the Merced River off Southside Drive in Yosemite Valley just before sunset as it glows. The phenomenon of this vista only occurs for only few days in February each year when several weather and climatic conditions are just right. REUTERS/Phil Hawkins

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2012
A rare total cloud inversion is pictured at Mather Point on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park in Grand Canyon, Arizona. Cloud inversions are formed through the interaction of warm and cold air masses. REUTERS/NPS photo by Erin Whittaker/Handout

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2013
Lightning strikes near a ridge as a storm passes though Death Valley National Park in California just after sunset. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2009
General view of the Arches National Park in Moab, Utah. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Tree trunks are pictured along the waters of the Pacific Ocean at Olympic National Park near Forks, Washington. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Tuesday, March 11, 2014
Denali, or Mount McKinley, in Denali National Park, Alaska. REUTERS/National Park Service/Tim Rains/Handout

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2012
Smoke rises from the Kilauea Volcano caldera at night in Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park in Hawaii. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
Tourists gather at the Arches National Park in Moab, Utah. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, September 29, 2012
Dead lodgepole pine trees near a thermal feature on the shore of Yellowstone Lake in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2011
The shadow of a pine tree on a eroding cliff face near Tower fall in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2011
A woman sits on the south rim of Grand Canyon National Park in northern Arizona. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
The sun sets at Grand Canyon National Park in northern Arizona. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
The Grand Prismatic Spring, the largest in the United States and third largest in the world, is seen in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2011
The Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone River runs for 20 miles at depths of up to more than 1,000 feet deep in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2011
A wolf rolls in the snow in the Hayden Valley after killing and eating an elk in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. Elk are the most common food of the wolves in the park. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2011
Two male elk in velvet stand in a meadow in the Hayden Valley in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2013
The sun rises over the snow-covered desert floor following a winter storm in Joshua Tree National Park, California. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
A grizzly bear and her two cubs approach the carcass of a bison in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
The view as the sun sets at Grand Canyon National Park in northern Arizona. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
A bird spreads its wings along the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A rainbow of light can be seen at the base of the 93 meter tall Yellowstone River Lower Falls in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2011
A man photographs a boy at Zabriskie Point in Death Valley National Park, California. The park is the largest national park in the U.S. outside Alaska and has recorded the hottest temperatures in the U.S. It has the lowest elevation in the Western Hemisphere at 282 feet below sea level. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2010
An alligator suns itself along the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Rock formations at the Red Rock Canyon National Park are seen on the west side of Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, May 30, 2014
A bighorn sheep stands atop a pile of rocks near the Highline Trail in Glacier National Park, Montana. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2011
Boulders deposited by a glacial icecap dot the Lamar Valley in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2011
