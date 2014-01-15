Village bullfight
A volunteer with a stick stands guard as bulls fight during the Maghesangranti festival at Talukachandani village in Nuwakot district near Kathmandu January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A volunteer with a stick stands guard as bulls fight during the Maghesangranti festival at Talukachandani village in Nuwakot district near Kathmandu January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Bulls fight during the Maghesangranti festival at Talukachandani village in Nuwakot district near Kathmandu January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Bulls fight during the Maghesangranti festival at Talukachandani village in Nuwakot district near Kathmandu January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Villagers gather to watch bulls fight during the Maghesangranti festival at Talukachandani village in Nuwakot district near Kathmandu January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Villagers gather to watch bulls fight during the Maghesangranti festival at Talukachandani village in Nuwakot district near Kathmandu January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Villagers watch as bulls fight during the Maghesangranti festival at Talukachandani village in Nuwakot district near Kathmandu January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Villagers watch as bulls fight during the Maghesangranti festival at Talukachandani village in Nuwakot district near Kathmandu January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A boy climbs a tree to watch bulls fight during the Maghesangranti festival at Talukachandani village in Nuwakot district near Kathmandu January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A boy climbs a tree to watch bulls fight during the Maghesangranti festival at Talukachandani village in Nuwakot district near Kathmandu January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Villagers watch as Bulls fight during the Maghesangranti festival at Talukachandani village in Nuwakot district near Kathmandu January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Villagers watch as Bulls fight during the Maghesangranti festival at Talukachandani village in Nuwakot district near Kathmandu January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People run for safety as an angry bull runs toward them during the Maghesangranti festival at Talukachandani village in Nuwakot district near Kathmandu January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People run for safety as an angry bull runs toward them during the Maghesangranti festival at Talukachandani village in Nuwakot district near Kathmandu January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Bulls fight during the Maghesangranti festival at Talukachandani village in Nuwakot district near Kathmandu January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Bulls fight during the Maghesangranti festival at Talukachandani village in Nuwakot district near Kathmandu January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Dust blows as volunteers try to control an angry bull after a fight during the Maghesangranti festival at Talukachandani village in Nuwakot district near Kathmandu January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Dust blows as volunteers try to control an angry bull after a fight during the Maghesangranti festival at Talukachandani village in Nuwakot district near Kathmandu January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Villagers gather around a field as bulls fight during the Maghesangranti festival at Talukachandani village in Nuwakot district near Kathmandu January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Villagers gather around a field as bulls fight during the Maghesangranti festival at Talukachandani village in Nuwakot district near Kathmandu January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Next Slideshows
Detroit Auto Show front ends
A look at the front ends of some of the hottest vehicles in Detroit
Coming of age in Japan
Japanese men and women who were born in 1993 celebrate Coming of Age Day in Tokyo.
Sochi from the sky
An aerial view of the venues and the landmarks of Sochi ahead of the Winter Olympics.
Kiddie cowboys
Pint-sized cowboys and cowgirls show their stuff at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver.
MORE IN PICTURES
Paraguay faces constitutional crisis
Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.
Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled
Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.