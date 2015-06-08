Edition:
Village of grass

A "Moss Men" walks along a street in Bejar, Spain, June 7, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
A boy plays with a "cachiporra" (a traditional whip made of grass) during Corpus Christi day in Zahara de la Sierra, southern Spain, June 7, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
A woman goes into her house through a decorated doorway during Corpus Christi day in El Gastor, southern Spain, June 7, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
A man makes a "cachiporra" (a traditional whip made of grass) as he sits in a decorated doorway during Corpus Christi day in El Gastor, southern Spain, June 7, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Villagers walk around a floral carpet on a street during Corpus Christi celebrations in the village of Ponteareas, northwestern Spain June 7, 2015. In this traditional religious celebration, dating from 1857, the procession meanders through streets decorated with colorful floral carpets.

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Women wearing traditional dresses walk along a street as they take part in a Corpus Christi procession during Corpus Christi day in El Gastor, southern Spain, June 7, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Juan Martin poses after being dressed as a "Moss Men" inside a cloister in Bejar, Spain, June 7, 2015. The "Moss Men" took part in a Corpus Christi procession to commemorate the Christians who used moss as camouflage in the 12th century to hide from Muslim guards and re-conquer the town.

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
A man sits outside his house in a decorated doorway during Corpus Christi day in El Gastor, southern Spain, June 7, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
A woman plays with a "cachiporra" (a traditional whip made of grass) during Corpus Christi day in El Gastor, southern Spain, June 7, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
A woman throws rose petals during the Corpus Christi procession during Corpus Christi day in El Gastor, southern Spain, June 7, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Women go into a house through a decorated doorway during Corpus Christi day in Zahara de Sierra, southern Spain, June 7, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Rosa Maria Diu is dressed as a "Moss Men" inside a cloister in Bejar, Spain, June 7, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Girls play along a decorated street during Corpus Christi day in Zahara de la Sierra, southern Spain June 7, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Villagers walk around a floral carpet on a street during Corpus Christi celebrations in the village of Ponteareas, northwestern Spain June 7, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Villagers walk around a floral carpet on a street during Corpus Christi celebrations in the village of Ponteareas, northwestern Spain June 7, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Pictures