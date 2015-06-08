Village of grass
A "Moss Men" walks along a street in Bejar, Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A boy plays with a "cachiporra" (a traditional whip made of grass) during Corpus Christi day in Zahara de la Sierra, southern Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A woman goes into her house through a decorated doorway during Corpus Christi day in El Gastor, southern Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A man makes a "cachiporra" (a traditional whip made of grass) as he sits in a decorated doorway during Corpus Christi day in El Gastor, southern Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Villagers walk around a floral carpet on a street during Corpus Christi celebrations in the village of Ponteareas, northwestern Spain June 7, 2015. In this traditional religious celebration, dating from 1857, the procession meanders through streets...more
Women wearing traditional dresses walk along a street as they take part in a Corpus Christi procession during Corpus Christi day in El Gastor, southern Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Juan Martin poses after being dressed as a "Moss Men" inside a cloister in Bejar, Spain, June 7, 2015. The "Moss Men" took part in a Corpus Christi procession to commemorate the Christians who used moss as camouflage in the 12th century to hide from...more
A man sits outside his house in a decorated doorway during Corpus Christi day in El Gastor, southern Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A woman plays with a "cachiporra" (a traditional whip made of grass) during Corpus Christi day in El Gastor, southern Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A woman throws rose petals during the Corpus Christi procession during Corpus Christi day in El Gastor, southern Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Women go into a house through a decorated doorway during Corpus Christi day in Zahara de Sierra, southern Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Rosa Maria Diu is dressed as a "Moss Men" inside a cloister in Bejar, Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Girls play along a decorated street during Corpus Christi day in Zahara de la Sierra, southern Spain June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Villagers walk around a floral carpet on a street during Corpus Christi celebrations in the village of Ponteareas, northwestern Spain June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Villagers walk around a floral carpet on a street during Corpus Christi celebrations in the village of Ponteareas, northwestern Spain June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
