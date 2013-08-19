Vintage car show
Confetti streams down as Joseph Cassini and his daughter Caroline Cassini drive on stage to receive the Best of Show award for their 1934 Packard 1108 Twelve Dietrich Convertible Victoria at the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. Cassini's wife Margie sits in the back seat. The Concours tops a week-long celebration of automobiles and car culture on the Monterey Peninsula. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Joseph Cassini walks around his car after winning the Best of Show award for his 1934 Packard 1108 Twelve Dietrich Convertible Victoria at the Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013.
A 1955 Lincoln Indianapolis Boano Coupe drives to the stage to receive an award during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Steven Tillack and Karen Sundstrom kiss after they won their division with a 1960 Alfa Romeo Superflow IV Pinin Farina Coupe during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18,...more
A guest hugs her guide dog during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A 1975 Lincoln Towne Coupe customized with a horse and rider is displayed during the Concours d'Lemons in Seaside, California, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Kevin Wood stands next to his 1978 Mercury Grand Marquis car during the Concours d'Lemons in Seaside, California, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Volvos are displayed during the Concours d'Lemons in Seaside, California, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Guests pose with a 1912 Rolls Royce Silver Ghost Rothchild et Fils Style Limosine during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Brian Bossier is seen on his bike as he receives second place for his 1938 Peugeot 515 motorcycle during the Concours d'Elegance at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Award ribbons hang from the bumper of a 1935 Auburn 851 Speedster during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A 1914 American Underslung 642 Roadster drives off the stage after taking second place in the Class A Antique division during the Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A model of a Lang Cooper sits on top of a Cobra Daytona Coup during The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, in Carmel, California, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A 1932 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Touring Spider is displayed during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Diane Comacho plays with her dog Roscoe next to a 1929 Lincoln L LeBaron Aero Phaeton during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A bottle of champagne meant to entice judges sits on the hood of a Peugeot during the Concours d'Lemons in Seaside, California, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Judge Jim Hull (2nd R) inspects a 1939 Bentley Vanden Plas Tourer during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A Lamborghini Veneno (R) sits next to a 1963 Lamborghini 350 GTV Coupe on the Concept Lawn during the Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A car built in the likeness of a Radio Flyer Wagon is displayed during the Concours d'Lemons in Seaside, California, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A toolkit is placed under a Lamborghini Miura SV Bertone Coupe during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
