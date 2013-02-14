Violence against women
A woman, who asked to remain anonymous, recounts her experience at a shelter for domestic violence victims in Caracas March 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Fumana Ntontlo, 30, who says she was raped at age eight by a family member, sits in her one-room shack in Cape Town's Khayelitsha township February 17, 2010. South Africa has the highest rate of rape in the world, including child and baby rape, with one person estimated to be raped every 26 seconds, according to aid groups and local organizations. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Supporters react during the Missing Women's Commission of Inquiry being made public in Vancouver, British Columbia December 17, 2012. The 1,448-page report examines the mishandling of the Robert Pickton serial killer case by the Vancouver Police...more
Supporters react during the Missing Women's Commission of Inquiry being made public in Vancouver, British Columbia December 17, 2012. The 1,448-page report examines the mishandling of the Robert Pickton serial killer case by the Vancouver Police Department (VPD). REUTERS/Andy Clark
Ameneh Bahrami, who was blinded in both eyes in an acid attack, attends an interview with Reuters at her home in Tehran July 31, 2011. An Iranian woman blinded with acid by her suitor for turning down his marriage proposal spared him at the last...more
Ameneh Bahrami, who was blinded in both eyes in an acid attack, attends an interview with Reuters at her home in Tehran July 31, 2011. An Iranian woman blinded with acid by her suitor for turning down his marriage proposal spared him at the last minute from being blinded too as punishment for his crime, Iranian media reported on Sunday. Bahrami was blinded in 2004 when Majid Mohavedi poured acid onto her face after she spurned his offers of marriage. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Egyptian army soldiers arrest a female protester during clashes at Tahrir Square in Cairo December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman wipes a tear as she leaves a meeting for abused women in Chinaulta November 25, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair
Public Ministry agents examine the body of a woman found in pieces on the outskirts of Guatemala City September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Memoona, 23, a survivor of an acid attack, poses for a photograph inside her residence in Karachi December 14, 2011. Memoona says the acid attack took place on August 13, 2002, when a boy threw acid on her face and body over an old family feud....more
Memoona, 23, a survivor of an acid attack, poses for a photograph inside her residence in Karachi December 14, 2011. Memoona says the acid attack took place on August 13, 2002, when a boy threw acid on her face and body over an old family feud. Memoona, who is currently enrolled in nursing school, said she lost her eye but not her spirit. The Pakistan Senate unanimously passed the Acid Control and Acid Crime Prevention Bill on December 12, recommending a 14-year to lifetime imprisonment sentences and levies fines up to Rs1 million ($11,160) for the perpetrators of the crime, local media reported. REUTERS/Insiya Syed
An indigenous woman (L) of the Mayan ethnic Q'eqchi group, with her face covered to remain anonymous, raises her hand as she is sworn in before testifying beside her translator at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City September 26, 2012....more
An indigenous woman (L) of the Mayan ethnic Q'eqchi group, with her face covered to remain anonymous, raises her hand as she is sworn in before testifying beside her translator at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City September 26, 2012. Fifteen indigenous women of the ethnic group have began preliminary hearings against government soldiers for raping them between 1982 to 1986, during Guatemala's bloody 36-year civil war, according to local media. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A pregnant victim of domestic violence and her eight-month-old baby rests in her room at Mutual Ground's shelter in Aurora, Illinois, June 18, 2009. Housed in a 19th century mansion, Mutual Ground Inc shelter for battered women and children which...more
A pregnant victim of domestic violence and her eight-month-old baby rests in her room at Mutual Ground's shelter in Aurora, Illinois, June 18, 2009. Housed in a 19th century mansion, Mutual Ground Inc shelter for battered women and children which last year housed 400 people is now another victim of the crisis in U.S. social services amid a deep recession and plans to close its doors on July 1. REUTERS/John Gress
Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai (C) waves with nurses as she is discharged from The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham in this handout photograph released on January 4, 2013. The Pakistani girl shot in the head by the Taliban for advocating...more
Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai (C) waves with nurses as she is discharged from The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham in this handout photograph released on January 4, 2013. The Pakistani girl shot in the head by the Taliban for advocating girls' education has been discharged from the specialist British hospital after doctors said she was well enough to spend some time recovering with her family. Fifteen-year-old Yousufzai was shot by the Taliban in October last year and brought to Britain for treatment. REUTERS/Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham/Handout
CBS Correspondent Lara Logan is pictured in Cairo's Tahrir Square moments before she was assaulted in this photograph taken on February 11, 2011 and released on February 15, 2011. The network said Logan, who was covering celebrations in Tahrir Square...more
CBS Correspondent Lara Logan is pictured in Cairo's Tahrir Square moments before she was assaulted in this photograph taken on February 11, 2011 and released on February 15, 2011. The network said Logan, who was covering celebrations in Tahrir Square after Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak stepped down, was in a crowd of 200 people who were whipped into a frenzy when she was separated from her crew. "She was surrounded and suffered a brutal and sustained sexual assault and beating before being saved by a group of women and an estimated 20 Egyptian soldiers," CBS said. REUTERS/CBS News/Handout
A woman raises a knife and shouts slogans against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and members of the Brotherhood during a march against sexual harassment and violence against women in Cairo February 6, 2013. The rally comes in response to recent...more
A woman raises a knife and shouts slogans against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and members of the Brotherhood during a march against sexual harassment and violence against women in Cairo February 6, 2013. The rally comes in response to recent cases of sexual assault in both Tahrir Square and Cairo’s Mohamed Mahmoud Street. Some anti-sexual harassment activists suspect that recent attacks – which occurred during political demonstrations – may have been planned in advance. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Two women hold crosses during a protest against violence and discrimination against women in Tegucigalpa November 23, 2012. The protest was also held to commemorate women who lost their lives due to violence, ahead of the United Nations General...more
Two women hold crosses during a protest against violence and discrimination against women in Tegucigalpa November 23, 2012. The protest was also held to commemorate women who lost their lives due to violence, ahead of the United Nations General Assembly's International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on Sunday. According to the National Commissioner of Human Rights (CONADEH), more than 3,000 women have been killed violently in Honduras in the last decade. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A victim of domestic violence shows her head wound patched up with tape in a women's shelter in Papua New Guinea's capital city of Port Moresby October 27, 2005. REUTERS/David Gray
A survivor of an acid attack attends a rally with her child in Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 12, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Munni, who goes by one name, sits in a village community centre in Baghpat district, located in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh October 18, 2011. The mother of three was married into a family of three sons where she was shared amongst her...more
Munni, who goes by one name, sits in a village community centre in Baghpat district, located in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh October 18, 2011. The mother of three was married into a family of three sons where she was shared amongst her husband and his brothers who could not find wives. Decades of aborting female babies, due to a preference for sons in some parts of India, has led a desperate shortage of women, resulting in rising cases of rape, human trafficking and the emergence of "wife-sharing" amongst brothers. REUTERS/TrustLaw/Nita Bhalla
A Municipal firefighter watches over a rape victim after she was brought into the emergency room July 17, 2004 in Guatemala City. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair
Cambodian sex worker Srey Pich, 22, waits for customers at a public park in Phnom Penh July 20, 2010. Cambodian police and social workers have beat, extorted and raped sex workers after taking them into their custody, Human Rights Watch said, adding...more
Cambodian sex worker Srey Pich, 22, waits for customers at a public park in Phnom Penh July 20, 2010. Cambodian police and social workers have beat, extorted and raped sex workers after taking them into their custody, Human Rights Watch said, adding foreign governments could do more to stop such abuse. REUTERS/Chor Sokunthea
A handout photograph taken in May 2008 and released to Reuters in London on May 26, 2008 by Save the Children, shows "Elizabeth", who says she was raped by 10 peacekeepers in the Ivory Coast in June 2007, aged 12 years old. Sexual abuse of children...more
A handout photograph taken in May 2008 and released to Reuters in London on May 26, 2008 by Save the Children, shows "Elizabeth", who says she was raped by 10 peacekeepers in the Ivory Coast in June 2007, aged 12 years old. Sexual abuse of children by aid workers and peacekeepers is rife and efforts to protect young people are inadequate, said a report published. The study by charity Save the Children UK said there were significant levels of abuse in emergencies, much of it unreported and unless the silence ended, attempts to stamp out exploitation would "remain fundamentally flawed". REUTERS/Brendan Bannon/Save the Children/Handout
A woman holding flowers stands in Central Place before a demonstration against violence towards women at Presidential House, in Guatemala City, January 19, 2013. Women took part in the protest after the murder of four women, including two children,...more
A woman holding flowers stands in Central Place before a demonstration against violence towards women at Presidential House, in Guatemala City, January 19, 2013. Women took part in the protest after the murder of four women, including two children, aged 6 and 11 years old, whose bodies were found in streets south of the city. The bodies of the girls had "signs of apparent strangulation", according to the police. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A torture sufferer from Uganda is examined by a doctor at the headquarters of the Medical Foundation for the care of victims of torture in London June 7, 2007. Founded in 1985, the Medical Foundation for the Care of Victims of Torture provides care...more
A torture sufferer from Uganda is examined by a doctor at the headquarters of the Medical Foundation for the care of victims of torture in London June 7, 2007. Founded in 1985, the Medical Foundation for the Care of Victims of Torture provides care and rehabilitation to survivors of torture and other forms of organized violence. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Two Indian High Commission officials (L) sit near the coffin of an Indian rape victim as her body is being embalmed in the next room (R) at a funeral parlour in Singapore December 29, 2012. The woman, whose gang rape sparked protests and a national...more
Two Indian High Commission officials (L) sit near the coffin of an Indian rape victim as her body is being embalmed in the next room (R) at a funeral parlour in Singapore December 29, 2012. The woman, whose gang rape sparked protests and a national debate about violence against women in India, died of her injuries on Saturday, prompting a security lockdown in New Delhi and an acknowledgement from India's prime minister that social change is needed. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A girl looks at Jamila, 19, an Ethiopian migrant, at a hospital in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia March 30, 2012. Jamila, stranded on Yemen's border with Saudi Arabia, is receiving medical treatment after she was...more
A girl looks at Jamila, 19, an Ethiopian migrant, at a hospital in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia March 30, 2012. Jamila, stranded on Yemen's border with Saudi Arabia, is receiving medical treatment after she was raped by a human trafficker on the Saudi-Yemeni border. Some 12,000 migrants, mostly from the Horn of Africa, are stranded in Haradh, which they use as a stepping stone to reach Saudi Arabia, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A woman holds a poster which reads,"Everybody stand up for the end to violence against women" while people prepare to dance to the theme song of the "One Billion Rising" campaign in Nice February 14, 2013. One Billion Rising is a global campaign to...more
A woman holds a poster which reads,"Everybody stand up for the end to violence against women" while people prepare to dance to the theme song of the "One Billion Rising" campaign in Nice February 14, 2013. One Billion Rising is a global campaign to call for an end to violence against women and girls, according to its organizers. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
