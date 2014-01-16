Edition:
Violence in Central African Republic

An Anti-balaka militiaman poses for a photograph in the capital of the Central African Republic Bangui, January 14, 2014.

Thursday, January 16, 2014

People load their belongings onto a truck as they prepare to leave during a repatriation by road to Chad at the capital Bangui, January 16, 2014.

Thursday, January 16, 2014

Anti-balaka militiamen are seen on the outskirts of the capital of the Central African Republic Bangui, January 15, 2014.

Thursday, January 16, 2014

A woman is pictured at a temporary camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the airport of the capital Bangui, January 13, 2014.

Thursday, January 16, 2014

A boy fetches water from a well near a camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the airport of the capital Bangui, January 15, 2014.

Thursday, January 16, 2014

A man smiles as he carries palm leaves to sleep on at an anti-balaka militia camp in the capital of the Central African Republic Bangui, January 14, 2014.

Thursday, January 16, 2014

A woman cries during the funeral of a man who was killed in the Central African Republic capital Bangui, January 15, 2014.

Thursday, January 16, 2014

A general view shows a part of the temporary camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the airport of the capital Bangui, January 13, 2014.

Thursday, January 16, 2014

Gendamerie escort a funeral procession of a man who was killed in the Central African Republic capital Bangui, January 15, 2014.

Thursday, January 16, 2014

A police officer inspects a man at a checkpoint on the outskirts of the capital Bangui, January 14, 2014.

Thursday, January 16, 2014

An anti-balaka soldier wears lucky charms around his neck in Ouengo district, 7th arrondissement in Bangui, January 12, 2014.

Thursday, January 16, 2014

People react to a speech given by Alexandre-Ferdinand Nguendet, the head of Central African Republic's (CAR) transitional assembly (CNT), at the Gendarmerie headquarters in Bangui, January 13, 2014.

Thursday, January 16, 2014

Nigerians airlifted from the Central African Republic load trucks with their belongings as they prepare to travel to their states across Nigeria, at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, Nigeria, January 6, 2014.

Thursday, January 16, 2014

A displaced refugee woman, escaping the violence, tries to access the humanitarian aid distribution site at the airport outside the capital Bangui, January 7, 2014.

Thursday, January 16, 2014

Chadian citizens embark with their belongings into a taxi outside the Chad embassy in Bangui to head towards the airport January 7, 2014.

Thursday, January 16, 2014

A displaced refugee girl sells bags of oil at the sprawling camp at the airport outside the capital Bangui, January 7, 2014.

Thursday, January 16, 2014

A French soldier patrols past a house on fire at a village in Bossangoa, north of the Central African Republic's capital Bangui, January 3, 2014.

Thursday, January 16, 2014

Relatives of Yanguere Richard, 21, mourn after viewing his remains at the family home in the country's capital Bangui, December 27, 2013. Richard was killed in the inter-religious fighting that has broken out in Bangui.

Thursday, January 16, 2014

A woman, fleeing escalating violence in the Central African Republic, holds an immigration document to her face at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, Nigeria, January 4, 2014.

Thursday, January 16, 2014

A boy rests on a wheelchair from wounds sustained in a grenade attack, at the Complex Pediatric Hospital in Bangui, January 3, 2014.

Thursday, January 16, 2014

A woman, displaced as a result of religious violence, braids the hair of her daughter who is nursing an injury at a hospital in Bossangao, north of capital Bangui in the Central African Republic, January 1, 2014.

Thursday, January 16, 2014

Red Cross workers prepare the ground to bury the dead in Bangui, December 27, 2013.

Thursday, January 16, 2014

French soldiers take positions during a daytime patrol in Bangui, where shooting continued overnight in the neighborhoods around the capital, December 26, 2013.

Thursday, January 16, 2014

Members of the Christian faith leave the Bangui Cathedral after celebrating a daytime Christmas mass due the imposed overnight curfew in capital Bangui, December 24, 2013.

Thursday, January 16, 2014

Christian girls attend a daytime mass to celebrate Christmas due to an overnight curfew imposed around the capital Bangui, December 24, 2013.

Thursday, January 16, 2014

A Chadian Muslim girl stands at the doorway to her house in the KM5 neighborhood in the capital Bangui, December 24, 2013.

Thursday, January 16, 2014

A wounded man is attended to by a doctor from Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) at a clinic in capital Bangui, December 23, 2013.

Thursday, January 16, 2014

Multinational Force of Central Africa soldiers search men along l'avenue Boganda in Bangui, December 21, 2013.

Thursday, January 16, 2014

A man carries looted pots on Jackson Bridge in Bangui, December 20, 2013.

Thursday, January 16, 2014

The legs of a wounded man (L) and that of a woman tied together are seen at a clinic ran by Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) in Bangui, December 23, 2013.

Thursday, January 16, 2014

A child sleeps at a temporary camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) in a church building in the Central African Republic capital of Bangui, December 21, 2013.

Thursday, January 16, 2014

People carry looted goods on Jackson Bridge in Bangui, December 20, 2013.

Thursday, January 16, 2014

Multinational Force of Central Africa soldiers search residents and their car along l'avenue Boganda in Bangui, December 21, 2013.

Thursday, January 16, 2014

A body lies on a sidewalk in Central African Republic's capital Bangui, December 20, 2013.

Thursday, January 16, 2014

Internally displaced people escaping violence, walk on a road at Bangui Mpoko International Airport where they are taking shelter, December 21, 2013.

Thursday, January 16, 2014

