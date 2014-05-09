Edition:
Pictures | Fri May 9, 2014 | 8:50pm BST

Violence in east Ukraine

<p>A man jumps over a burning barricade outside the city hall in the southeastern port city of Mariupol, May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Children run to climb on a broken armored vehicle of Ukrainian forces as is taken away by pro-Russian militants in Mariupol, May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>The body of a Ukrainian policeman is seen covered on the ground outside a police headquarters after Ukrainian forces attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants in Mariupol, May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Firefighters extinguish a fire at the police headquarters in the southeastern port city of Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>People look at the covered dead body of a man after Ukrainian forces attacked a police headquarters in an attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>A man celebrates as a broken armored vehicle left behind by Ukrainian forces is taken away by pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Firefighters inspect the burnt police headquarters after an Ukrainian forces attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants, and the building caught fire in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>A Ukranian soldier stands guard at a checkpoint in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>A masked man jumps over a burning barricade in front of the police headquarters in the southeastern port city of Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>People ride on a towed broken armored vehicle left behind after Ukrainian forces attacked police headquarters in an attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Two women look at the burned police headquarters in the southeastern port city of Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Pro-Russian militants stand in front of the police headquarters in the southeastern port city of Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>A boy looks from a window of a car after Ukrainian forces attacked police headquarters in an attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Two number plates are seen next to the body of a Ukrainian policeman outside the police headquarters after an Ukrainian forces attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

