Violence over Donald Trump

Donald Trump reacts after a protester was punched as he was led away as Trump speaks during a campaign event in Tucson, Arizona March 19, 2016. Trump said that "professional agitators" bore much of the blame for violence at his rallies as video...more

Donald Trump reacts after a protester was punched as he was led away as Trump speaks during a campaign event in Tucson, Arizona March 19, 2016. Trump said that "professional agitators" bore much of the blame for violence at his rallies as video showed that protester being beaten, and another apparently being grabbed by Trump's campaign manager. Nor did he back down from his warning that there would be riots in the streets if the Republican Party denied him the nomination for the November election, despite his being the most popular candidate among Republican voters. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Close