Violent protests in Kenya

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

Civilians carry the body of Aboud Rogo Mohammed along the Mombasa-Malindi highway in Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa August 27, 2012. Hundreds of protesters smashed cars and vandalized at least four churches in the Kenyan city of Mombasa on Monday after unknown gunmen shot dead Aboud Rogo Mohammed, a Muslim cleric accused by the United States of helping Islamist militants in neighboring Somalia. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Civilians carry the body of Aboud Rogo Mohammed along the Mombasa-Malindi highway in Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa August 27, 2012. Hundreds of protesters smashed cars and vandalized at least four churches in the Kenyan city of Mombasa on Monday after unknown gunmen shot dead Aboud Rogo Mohammed, a Muslim cleric accused by the United States of helping Islamist militants in neighboring Somalia. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

A policeman guards the van in which Aboud Rogo Mohammed was shot and killed in, along Mombasa Malindi highway in Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

A policeman guards the van in which Aboud Rogo Mohammed was shot and killed in, along Mombasa Malindi highway in Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

A man accused of allegedly instigating street riots is detained by Kenyan policemen in the coastal city of Mombasa, August 28, 2012. Two Kenyan police officers and a civilian were killed when rioters hurled a grenade at officers in the port city of Mombasa on Tuesday after two days of violence over the killing of a radical Muslim cleric. Mobs of youths had fired at police with machineguns just before throwing the grenade into a...more

A man accused of allegedly instigating street riots is detained by Kenyan policemen in the coastal city of Mombasa, August 28, 2012. Two Kenyan police officers and a civilian were killed when rioters hurled a grenade at officers in the port city of Mombasa on Tuesday after two days of violence over the killing of a radical Muslim cleric. Mobs of youths had fired at police with machineguns just before throwing the grenade into a police truck, Benedict Kigen, a senior police intelligence officer said. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A man accused of allegedly instigating street riots is detained by Kenyan policemen in the coastal city of Mombasa, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A man accused of allegedly instigating street riots is detained by Kenyan policemen in the coastal city of Mombasa, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Policemen stand round a demonstrator arrested during protests by youths in the coastal town of Mombasa August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Policemen stand round a demonstrator arrested during protests by youths in the coastal town of Mombasa August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

A man accused of allegedly instigating street riots is detained by Kenyan policemen in the coastal city of Mombasa, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A man accused of allegedly instigating street riots is detained by Kenyan policemen in the coastal city of Mombasa, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Policemen attempt to extinguish a fire lit by demonstrators during protests by youths in the coastal town of Mombasa August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Policemen attempt to extinguish a fire lit by demonstrators during protests by youths in the coastal town of Mombasa August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

A policeman prepares to lob a tear-gas canister in the direction of protesting youths in the coastal town of Mombasa August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

A policeman prepares to lob a tear-gas canister in the direction of protesting youths in the coastal town of Mombasa August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Kenyan security forces patrol the streets during demonstrations following the shooting and killing of Aboud Rogo Mohammed, in Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa, August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Kenyan security forces patrol the streets during demonstrations following the shooting and killing of Aboud Rogo Mohammed, in Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa, August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Musical equipment is seen in a charred room of the Salvation Army Church that was attacked by rioting youths in the city of Mombasa in Kenya, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Musical equipment is seen in a charred room of the Salvation Army Church that was attacked by rioting youths in the city of Mombasa in Kenya, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A court police officer (L) stands guard as youths, part of the 24 people arrested following violence that broke after the killing of a Muslim cleric Aboud Rogo Mohammed, appear in the law courts in the Kenyan coastal town of Mombasa August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

A court police officer (L) stands guard as youths, part of the 24 people arrested following violence that broke after the killing of a Muslim cleric Aboud Rogo Mohammed, appear in the law courts in the Kenyan coastal town of Mombasa August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Youths, as part of the 24 people arrested following violence that broke after the killing of a Muslim cleric Aboud Rogo Mohammed, appear in the law courts in the Kenyan coastal town of Mombasa August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Youths, as part of the 24 people arrested following violence that broke after the killing of a Muslim cleric Aboud Rogo Mohammed, appear in the law courts in the Kenyan coastal town of Mombasa August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

A policemen patrols a street after extinguishing a fire lit by demonstrators during protests by youths in the coastal town of Mombasa August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A policemen patrols a street after extinguishing a fire lit by demonstrators during protests by youths in the coastal town of Mombasa August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Demonstrators arrested by policemen lie in a truck during protests in the coastal town of Mombasa August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Demonstrators arrested by policemen lie in a truck during protests in the coastal town of Mombasa August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

A policeman assists a passerby injured by protesting youths in the coastal town of Mombasa, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A policeman assists a passerby injured by protesting youths in the coastal town of Mombasa, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A Kenyan police officer gets treatment at the Coast General Hospital in Mombasa after a grenade was thrown at them at Bamburi area of the Kenyan Coast, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

A Kenyan police officer gets treatment at the Coast General Hospital in Mombasa after a grenade was thrown at them at Bamburi area of the Kenyan Coast, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

A policeman receives medical attention at the Coast General Hospital following a grenade attack on a police unit truck during two consecutive days of unrest in Mombasa, Kenya, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A policeman receives medical attention at the Coast General Hospital following a grenade attack on a police unit truck during two consecutive days of unrest in Mombasa, Kenya, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Policemen patrol a street during protests by youths for the third consecutive day in the Kenyan coastal town of Mombasa August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Policemen patrol a street during protests by youths for the third consecutive day in the Kenyan coastal town of Mombasa August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Policemen charge at rioting youths during protests by youths in the Kenyan coastal town of Mombasa August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Policemen charge at rioting youths during protests by youths in the Kenyan coastal town of Mombasa August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A man walks in front of tyres set on fire by rioting youths for the third consecutive day in the Kenyan coastal town of Mombasa August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A man walks in front of tyres set on fire by rioting youths for the third consecutive day in the Kenyan coastal town of Mombasa August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

