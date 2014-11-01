Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sat Nov 1, 2014 | 5:01pm GMT

Virgin SpaceShipTwo crash

The Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo rocket explodes in mid-air during a test flight above the Mojave Desert in California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kenneth Brown

The Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo rocket explodes in mid-air during a test flight above the Mojave Desert in California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kenneth Brown

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
The Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo rocket explodes in mid-air during a test flight above the Mojave Desert in California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kenneth Brown
Close
1 / 13
The Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo rocket explodes in mid-air during a test flight above the Mojave Desert in California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kenneth Brown

The Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo rocket explodes in mid-air during a test flight above the Mojave Desert in California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kenneth Brown

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
The Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo rocket explodes in mid-air during a test flight above the Mojave Desert in California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kenneth Brown
Close
2 / 13
The Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo rocket explodes in mid-air during a test flight above the Mojave Desert in California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kenneth Brown

The Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo rocket explodes in mid-air during a test flight above the Mojave Desert in California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kenneth Brown

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
The Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo rocket explodes in mid-air during a test flight above the Mojave Desert in California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kenneth Brown
Close
3 / 13
The Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo rocket explodes in mid-air during a test flight above the Mojave Desert in California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kenneth Brown

The Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo rocket explodes in mid-air during a test flight above the Mojave Desert in California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kenneth Brown

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
The Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo rocket explodes in mid-air during a test flight above the Mojave Desert in California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kenneth Brown
Close
4 / 13
A combination of photos show Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo as it detaches from the jet airplane that carried it aloft and then exploding over the skies of the Mojave Desert, California, October 31, 2014. REUTER/Kenneth Brown

A combination of photos show Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo as it detaches from the jet airplane that carried it aloft and then exploding over the skies of the Mojave Desert, California, October 31, 2014. REUTER/Kenneth Brown

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
A combination of photos show Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo as it detaches from the jet airplane that carried it aloft and then exploding over the skies of the Mojave Desert, California, October 31, 2014. REUTER/Kenneth Brown
Close
5 / 13
A piece of debris is seen near the scene of the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A piece of debris is seen near the scene of the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
A piece of debris is seen near the scene of the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 13
A piece of debris is seen near the scene of the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A piece of debris is seen near the scene of the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
A piece of debris is seen near the scene of the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 13
Law enforcement personnel gather near the scene of the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Law enforcement personnel gather near the scene of the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
Law enforcement personnel gather near the scene of the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 13
A piece of the wreckage from the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShip Two lies near Cantil, California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

A piece of the wreckage from the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShip Two lies near Cantil, California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
A piece of the wreckage from the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShip Two lies near Cantil, California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
9 / 13
A piece of debris is seen near the scene of the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A piece of debris is seen near the scene of the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
A piece of debris is seen near the scene of the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 13
A piece of the wreckage from the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShip Two lies in the desert as the sun sets behind the southern Sierra Nevada Mountains near Cantil, California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

A piece of the wreckage from the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShip Two lies in the desert as the sun sets behind the southern Sierra Nevada Mountains near Cantil, California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
A piece of the wreckage from the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShip Two lies in the desert as the sun sets behind the southern Sierra Nevada Mountains near Cantil, California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
11 / 13
Officials continue to work at the scene of the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo during nightfall near Cantil, California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Officials continue to work at the scene of the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo during nightfall near Cantil, California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
Officials continue to work at the scene of the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo during nightfall near Cantil, California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
12 / 13
Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo flies over the Mojave Desert in California, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo flies over the Mojave Desert in California, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo flies over the Mojave Desert in California, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Peshmerga reinforce Kobani

Peshmerga reinforce Kobani

Next Slideshows

Peshmerga reinforce Kobani

Peshmerga reinforce Kobani

Peshmerga fighters head to Kobani to try to help fellow Kurds break the siege.

31 Oct 2014
Pictures of the month: October

Pictures of the month: October

Our top photos from the month of October.

31 Oct 2014
Clashes in Jerusalem, West Bank

Clashes in Jerusalem, West Bank

Tensions run high in East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

31 Oct 2014
Trick or Treat

Trick or Treat

Dressing up for Halloween around the world.

31 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Plucked from the Mediterranean

Plucked from the Mediterranean

About 400 migrants onboard a drifting overcrowded wooden boat are rescued from the Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast.

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Russia's kid cadets

Russia's kid cadets

Inside the General Yermolov Cadet School, which teaches military skills in addition to regular middle school lessons.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, as howling winds, heavy rain and huge seas leave tens of thousands of homes without power.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Helping amputee animals walk again

Helping amputee animals walk again

From a miniature pony to goats, and dogs to elephants, Derrick Campana fashions prosthetics to help animals walk again.

China from above

China from above

A bird's eye view of the most populous country.

Fighting for control of Syria's Tabqa dam

Fighting for control of Syria's Tabqa dam

Syrian engineers work to open spillways and ease pressure on a major dam across the Euphrates River, as the dam's southern reaches remain in the hands of Islamic State.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures