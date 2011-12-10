Edition:
Virginia Tech remembers

Saturday, December 10, 2011

Virginia Tech students hold candles during a memorial service and candlelight vigil for fallen Virginia Tech police officer Deriek W. Crouse on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. A man who fatally shot the Virginia Tech police officer on Thursday apparently died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Virginia State police said on Friday. The incident prompted a lockdown of the campus on Thursday and revived memories of a gunman's 2007 rampage that left 33 people dead in one of the worst shooting incidents in U.S. history. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A police officer holds a candle during a memorial service and candlelight vigil for fallen Virginia Tech police officer Deriek W. Crouse on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A police officer holds a candle during a memorial service and candlelight vigil for fallen Virginia Tech police officer Deriek W. Crouse on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Virginia Tech students embrace during a memorial service and candlelight vigil for fallen Virginia Tech police officer Deriek W. Crouse on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Virginia Tech students embrace during a memorial service and candlelight vigil for fallen Virginia Tech police officer Deriek W. Crouse on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Virginia Tech students reflect during a memorial service and candlelight vigil for fallen Virginia Tech police officer Deriek W. Crouse on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Virginia Tech students reflect during a memorial service and candlelight vigil for fallen Virginia Tech police officer Deriek W. Crouse on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A Virginia Tech student writes a note to fallen Virginia Tech police officer Deriek W. Crouse before a memorial service in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A Virginia Tech student writes a note to fallen Virginia Tech police officer Deriek W. Crouse before a memorial service in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A Virginia Tech student writes a note to fallen Virginia Tech police officer Deriek W. Crouse before a memorial service in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A Virginia Tech student writes a note to fallen Virginia Tech police officer Deriek W. Crouse before a memorial service in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Two police officer look over the campus before a memorial service for Virginia Tech police officer Deriek W. Crouse on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Two police officer look over the campus before a memorial service for Virginia Tech police officer Deriek W. Crouse on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Notes to fallen Virginia Tech police officer Deriek W. Crouse are seen before a memorial service in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Notes to fallen Virginia Tech police officer Deriek W. Crouse are seen before a memorial service in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Virginia Tech students write notes to fallen Virginia Tech police officer Deriek W. Crouse before a memorial service in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Virginia Tech students write notes to fallen Virginia Tech police officer Deriek W. Crouse before a memorial service in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Virginia Tech Police Officer Deriek W. Crouse, 39, of Christiansburg, Virginia, who died on Thursday, is seen in this undated photo provided by Virginia Tech University released to Reuters December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Virginia Tech University/Handout

Virginia Tech Police Officer Deriek W. Crouse, 39, of Christiansburg, Virginia, who died on Thursday, is seen in this undated photo provided by Virginia Tech University released to Reuters December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Virginia Tech University/Handout

Ross Truett Ashley, 22, of Partlow, Virginia is pictured in this undated photograph released by Virginia State Police on December 9, 2011. Ashley, a part-time student at Radford University, was identified by police on Friday as the gunman who shot dead a campus police officer at Virginia Tech on Thursday before killing himself. REUTERS/Virginia State Police/Handout

Ross Truett Ashley, 22, of Partlow, Virginia is pictured in this undated photograph released by Virginia State Police on December 9, 2011. Ashley, a part-time student at Radford University, was identified by police on Friday as the gunman who shot dead a campus police officer at Virginia Tech on Thursday before killing himself. REUTERS/Virginia State Police/Handout

Wendell Flinchum (L), Virginia Tech Police Chief, listens as Larry Hincker, Virginia Tech Associate Vice President for University Relations, looks over during a news conference in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Wendell Flinchum (L), Virginia Tech Police Chief, listens as Larry Hincker, Virginia Tech Associate Vice President for University Relations, looks over during a news conference in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Flowers rest at the site where a Virginia Tech police officer was shot and killed in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. A gunman ambushed and killed a campus police officer and was later reported to have been found dead on Thursday at Virginia Tech University, the site of one of the worst shooting rampages in U.S. History. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Flowers rest at the site where a Virginia Tech police officer was shot and killed in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. A gunman ambushed and killed a campus police officer and was later reported to have been found dead on Thursday at Virginia Tech University, the site of one of the worst shooting rampages in U.S. History. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A student walks across the drill field on the campus of Virginia Tech a day after a campus police officer was shot and killed in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A student walks across the drill field on the campus of Virginia Tech a day after a campus police officer was shot and killed in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A memorial to the fallen Virginia Tech police officer lies on the ground on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A memorial to the fallen Virginia Tech police officer lies on the ground on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Virginia Tech students Drew Robinson (L) and Laura Peters (R) reflect before an impromptu memorial for the Virginia Tech police officer who was killed earlier on campus at Virginia Tech University Blacksburg, Virginia December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Virginia Tech students Drew Robinson (L) and Laura Peters (R) reflect before an impromptu memorial for the Virginia Tech police officer who was killed earlier on campus at Virginia Tech University Blacksburg, Virginia December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Virginia Tech students Maggie Cashion (L) and Kasey Kraft (R) pause to remember the Virginia Tech police officer who was killed earlier on campus at Virginia Tech University Blacksburg, Virginia December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Virginia Tech students Maggie Cashion (L) and Kasey Kraft (R) pause to remember the Virginia Tech police officer who was killed earlier on campus at Virginia Tech University Blacksburg, Virginia December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Virginia Tech student Chris Mundy speaks to fellow students at an impromptu memorial for the Virginia Tech police officer who was killed earlier on campus at Virginia Tech University Blacksburg, Virginia December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Virginia Tech student Chris Mundy speaks to fellow students at an impromptu memorial for the Virginia Tech police officer who was killed earlier on campus at Virginia Tech University Blacksburg, Virginia December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A Virginia Tech student places flowers for the Virginia Tech police officer who was killed earlier on campus at Virginia Tech University Blacksburg, Virginia December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A Virginia Tech student places flowers for the Virginia Tech police officer who was killed earlier on campus at Virginia Tech University Blacksburg, Virginia December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Law enforcement officers are seen at the site where a Virginia Tech police officer was shot and killed at Virginia Tech University Blacksburg, Virginia December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Law enforcement officers are seen at the site where a Virginia Tech police officer was shot and killed at Virginia Tech University Blacksburg, Virginia December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Law enforcement officers work to clean the road at the site where a Virginia Tech police officer was shot and killed at Virginia Tech University Blacksburg, Virginia December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Law enforcement officers work to clean the road at the site where a Virginia Tech police officer was shot and killed at Virginia Tech University Blacksburg, Virginia December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Law enforcement officers work to clean the road at the site where a Virginia Tech police officer was shot and killed at Virginia Tech University Blacksburg, Virginia December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Law enforcement officers work to clean the road at the site where a Virginia Tech police officer was shot and killed at Virginia Tech University Blacksburg, Virginia December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Law enforcement officers work to load a police vehicle onto a tow truck at the site where a Virginia Tech Police Officer was shot and killed at Virginia Tech University Blacksburg, Virginia December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Law enforcement officers work to load a police vehicle onto a tow truck at the site where a Virginia Tech Police Officer was shot and killed at Virginia Tech University Blacksburg, Virginia December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Virginia Tech University website posted this news bulletin at 4:41pm EST (2141 GMT) to announce the lifting of a campus emergency on December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

Virginia Tech University website posted this news bulletin at 4:41pm EST (2141 GMT) to announce the lifting of a campus emergency on December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

