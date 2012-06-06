Voices of Myanmar refugees

Poe Suter Toe, an ethnic Karen refugee from Mandalay in Myanmar stands between fences at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to the camp Poe Suter Toe said "I didn't sleep for one week because of excitement and then I saw her for five seconds. I think she has super-powers. When you see her face you lose words. The rain stopped while she was here. But, she is not God, she can't change Myanmar." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj