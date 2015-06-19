Edition:
Volcano spews lava and ash

A resident stands on his cabbage field as Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash, as seen from Pintu Besi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 19, 2015. More than 10,000 people from 12 villages, who are living around the slopes of Mount Sinabung, left their homes and moved to refugee camps, local media reported on Friday. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A resident stands on his cabbage field as Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash, as seen from Pintu Besi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 19, 2015. More than 10,000 people from 12 villages, who are living around the slopes of Mount Sinabung, left their homes and moved to refugee camps, local media reported on Friday. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Ash spew from Mount Sinabung as seen from Perteguhan Village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Ash spew from Mount Sinabung as seen from Perteguhan Village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Hot ash as seen during an eruption of Mount Sinabung in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman

Hot ash as seen during an eruption of Mount Sinabung in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman
Residents look on as ash is spewed from Mount Sinabung volcano during an eruption at Simpang Empat village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Residents look on as ash is spewed from Mount Sinabung volcano during an eruption at Simpang Empat village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Hot ash runs down the slope of Mount Sinabung volcano during an eruption, as seen from Pintu Besi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Hot ash runs down the slope of Mount Sinabung volcano during an eruption, as seen from Pintu Besi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Residents with faces covered in ash ride on a motorcycle as Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, in Sukandebi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman

Residents with faces covered in ash ride on a motorcycle as Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, in Sukandebi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman
A resident rides his motorcycle as Mount Sinabung spews ash at Namanteran village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Irsan Mulyadi

A resident rides his motorcycle as Mount Sinabung spews ash at Namanteran village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Irsan Mulyadi
An abandoned classroom is pictured in a danger zone on a slope of Mount Sinabung, near Sukanalu village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

An abandoned classroom is pictured in a danger zone on a slope of Mount Sinabung, near Sukanalu village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Pines trees covered in volcanic ash from Sinabung Mount are pictured at a danger zone near Sukanalu village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Pines trees covered in volcanic ash from Sinabung Mount are pictured at a danger zone near Sukanalu village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Women stand as Mount Sinabung erupts as seen from Perteguhan Village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Women stand as Mount Sinabung erupts as seen from Perteguhan Village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/YT Haryono
Volcanic ash spew from Mount Sinabung as it erupts, as seen from Kuta Tengah Village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Volcanic ash spew from Mount Sinabung as it erupts, as seen from Kuta Tengah Village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/YT Haryono
A woman resident looks on as Mount Sinabung erupts, as seen from Sukanalu village, in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/YT Haryono

A woman resident looks on as Mount Sinabung erupts, as seen from Sukanalu village, in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/YT Haryono
Residents ride on a motorcycle as Mount Sinabung volcano erupts in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman

Residents ride on a motorcycle as Mount Sinabung volcano erupts in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman
Hot ash runs down the slope of Mount Sinabung volcano during an eruption, as seen from Pintu Besi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Hot ash runs down the slope of Mount Sinabung volcano during an eruption, as seen from Pintu Besi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A resident clears weeds on his cabbage field as Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash, as seen from Pintu Besi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A resident clears weeds on his cabbage field as Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash, as seen from Pintu Besi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Volcanic ash spew from Mount Sinabung as it erupts, as seen from Kuta Tengah Village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Volcanic ash spew from Mount Sinabung as it erupts, as seen from Kuta Tengah Village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/YT Haryono
Volcanic ash spew from Mount Sinabung as it erupts, as seen from Sukanalu village, in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 16, 2015. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Volcanic ash spew from Mount Sinabung as it erupts, as seen from Sukanalu village, in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 16, 2015. REUTERS/YT Haryono
Residents sit on their motorcycle as they watch an eruption at Mount Sinabung, in Namanteran village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman

Residents sit on their motorcycle as they watch an eruption at Mount Sinabung, in Namanteran village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman
