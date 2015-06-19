Volcano spews lava and ash
A resident stands on his cabbage field as Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash, as seen from Pintu Besi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 19, 2015. More than 10,000 people from 12 villages, who are living around the slopes...more
Ash spew from Mount Sinabung as seen from Perteguhan Village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Hot ash as seen during an eruption of Mount Sinabung in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman
Residents look on as ash is spewed from Mount Sinabung volcano during an eruption at Simpang Empat village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Hot ash runs down the slope of Mount Sinabung volcano during an eruption, as seen from Pintu Besi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Residents with faces covered in ash ride on a motorcycle as Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, in Sukandebi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman
A resident rides his motorcycle as Mount Sinabung spews ash at Namanteran village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Irsan Mulyadi
An abandoned classroom is pictured in a danger zone on a slope of Mount Sinabung, near Sukanalu village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Pines trees covered in volcanic ash from Sinabung Mount are pictured at a danger zone near Sukanalu village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Women stand as Mount Sinabung erupts as seen from Perteguhan Village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/YT Haryono
Volcanic ash spew from Mount Sinabung as it erupts, as seen from Kuta Tengah Village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/YT Haryono
A woman resident looks on as Mount Sinabung erupts, as seen from Sukanalu village, in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/YT Haryono
Residents ride on a motorcycle as Mount Sinabung volcano erupts in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman
Hot ash runs down the slope of Mount Sinabung volcano during an eruption, as seen from Pintu Besi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A resident clears weeds on his cabbage field as Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash, as seen from Pintu Besi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Volcanic ash spew from Mount Sinabung as it erupts, as seen from Kuta Tengah Village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/YT Haryono
Volcanic ash spew from Mount Sinabung as it erupts, as seen from Sukanalu village, in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 16, 2015. REUTERS/YT Haryono
Residents sit on their motorcycle as they watch an eruption at Mount Sinabung, in Namanteran village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman
Next Slideshows
Paris Air Show
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 51st Paris Air Show.
Migrant corridor
Tens of thousands of migrants make their way into Europe after entering through the Balkans from the Middle East and Africa.
Hats of Royal Ascot
The Royal Ascot is a highlight of London's social calendar.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.