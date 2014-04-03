Vote for Vader
Darth Vader walks through a street market in Kiev while campaigning in the upcoming Ukraine presidential election. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Darth Vader looks at a child in a pram near the Ukrainian Central Elections Commission in Kiev. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Activists from the Internet Party of Ukraine, dressed as Star Wars characters, hold a party congress in Kiev, to announce their presidential candidate. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin
Darth Vader talks with cadets while campaigning. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Darth Vader holds a piece of meat. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Activists from the Internet Party of Ukraine, dressed as Star Wars characters, hold a rally in front of the Ukrainian Central Elections Commission. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Activists from the Internet Party of Ukraine, dressed as Star Wars characters, hold a party congress in Kiev. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin
Darth Vader during a rally in front of the Ukrainian Central Elections Commission. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Darth Vader during the rally. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A woman takes a selfie with activists from the Internet Party of Ukraine. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Darth Vader poses during the rally. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Darth Vader delivers a speech during the rally. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
