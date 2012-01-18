Voyage through ice

The Russian-flagged tanker Renda (L), carrying more than 1.3 million gallons of fuel, sits in the ice while the Coast Guard Cutter Healy crew breaks the ice around the tanker approximately 19 miles (30 kms) northwest of Nunivak Island in this handout photo taken January 6, 2012. The cutter Healy crew is escorting the Renda crew to Nome, Alaska, where the tanker crew will offload the needed fuel to the city. Picture taken January 6, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Cutter Healy/Handout