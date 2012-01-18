Edition:
Voyage through ice

<p>The Russian-flagged tanker Renda (L), carrying more than 1.3 million gallons of fuel, sits in the ice while the Coast Guard Cutter Healy crew breaks the ice around the tanker approximately 19 miles (30 kms) northwest of Nunivak Island in this handout photo taken January 6, 2012. The cutter Healy crew is escorting the Renda crew to Nome, Alaska, where the tanker crew will offload the needed fuel to the city. Picture taken January 6, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Cutter Healy/Handout </p>

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

<p>U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (L) approaches the Russian-flagged tanker Renda while breaking ice around the vessel, 156 km (97 miles) south of Nome, Alaska in this January 10, 2012 handout photo. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Francis/Handout </p>

<p>Russian-flagged tanker Renda follows U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy as it makes a path through the Bering ice, about 266 km (165 miles) from Nome, Alaska in this January 8, 2012 handout. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Seaman Benjamin Nocerini/Handout </p>

<p>U.S. Coast Guard cutter Healy (R) cuts through ice for Russian-flagged tanker Renda (C, back) on their way to the Alaskan port of Nome in this aerial picture taken January 13, 2012 and acquired by Reuters January 14, 2012. REUTERS/US Coast Guard/Charly Hengen/Handout </p>

<p>The Coast Guard Cutter Healy, the services only operational icebreaker, leads the 370-foot Russian tanker Renda closer to Nome, Alaska, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Charly Hengen/U.S. Coast Guard/Handout</p>

<p>The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy breaks ice surrounding the Russian-flagged tanker vessel Renda about 250 miles (400 km) south of Nome in this handout photo taken January 6, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Cutter Healy/Handout </p>

<p>Russian-flagged tanker Renda transits through broken Bering Sea ice in this January 9, 2012 handout photo. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Handout </p>

<p>The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (R) breaks ice for the Russian-flagged tanker vessel Renda 250 miles (400 km) south of Nome in this handout photo taken January 6, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Francis/Handout</p>

<p>U.S. Coast Guard cutter Healy cuts through ice for Russian-flagged tanker Renda (not pictured) on their way to the Alaskan port of Nome in this aerial picture taken January 13, 2012 and acquired by Reuters January 14, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Charly Hengen/Handout </p>

<p>Russian-flagged tanker Renda navigates through ice on its way to the Alaskan port of Nome in this aerial picture taken January 13, 2012 and acquired by Reuters January 14, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Charly Hengen/Handout</p>

<p>U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (L) cuts a path as the crew returns to assist the Russian-flagged tanker Renda through the Bering Sea ice in this January 7, 2012 handout photo. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 1st Class David Mosley/Handout </p>

<p>The Russian-flagged tanker vessel Renda follows a trail cut through the ice by the Coast Guard Cutter Healy in the Bering Sea January 12, 2012. REUTERS/US Coast Guard/Seaman Mathew Rupp/Handout </p>

<p>The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (R) breaks ice for the Russian-flagged tanker vessel Renda 250 miles (400 km) south of Nome in this handout photo taken January 6, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Francis/Handout </p>

<p>The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Healy (L) and the Russian-flag bearing tanker Renda sit off the coast of Nome, Alaska after reaching the frozen Alaskan port with emergency fuel supplies in this January 15, 2012 handout released by the U.S. Coast Guard. REUTERS/Grant DeVuyst/U.S. Coast Guard/Handout </p>

<p>Russian-flagged tanker Renda transits through the Bering Sea with U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy's assistance, on its way to Nome, Alaska in this January 10, 2012 handout photo. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Handout </p>

<p>Russian-flagged tanker Renda follows a path made in the ice by the crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy, 250 miles (400 km) south of Nome, Alaska in this January 6, 2012 handout photo. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Seaman Benjamin Nocerini/Handout </p>

<p>U.S. Coast Guard cutter Healy cuts through ice for Russian-flagged tanker Renda (not pictured) on their way to the Alaskan port of Nome in this aerial picture taken January 13, 2012 and acquired by Reuters January 14, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Charly Hengen/Handout</p>

<p>The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Healy breaks ice near the coast of Nome, Alaska January 14, 2012 in this handout released by the U.S. Coast Guard. REUTERS/Grant DeVuyst/U.S. Coast Guard/Handout</p>

<p>Coast Guard Forces Valdez personnel train on snow machines in the Nome, Alaska harbor January 12, 2012. REUTERS/US Coast Guard/Seaman Mathew Rupp/Handout </p>

<p>Waves crash against the seawall in Nome, Alaska in this undated recent photograph released to Reuters November 11, 2011 by Alaska's state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. REUTERS/Courtesy Alaska State Troopers/Handout </p>

<p>Commander James Houck, the Forward Operating Base Nome Ice Boss (L) assists Scott O?Shea, with Vitus Marine, outline a safe path across the ice for a fuel transfer hose in the Nome, Alaska harbor January 12, 2012. REUTERS/US Coast Guard/Petty Officer 2nd Class Charly Hengen/Handout </p>

<p>The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Healy (L) and the Russian-flag bearing tanker Renda sit off the coast of Nome, Alaska January 14, 2012 after reaching the frozen Alaskan port with emergency fuel supplies in this handout released by the U.S. Coast Guard. REUTERS/Charly Hengen/U.S. Coast Guard/Handout </p>

<p>U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Shawn Erwin and Lt. William Albright inspect a snow machine at the Air National Guard Armory in Nome, Alaska in this January 10, 2012 handout photo. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 2nd Class Charly Hengen/Handout </p>

<p>Two hoses used to transfer fuel from the Russian Russian-flagged tanker Renda are seen in Nome, Alaska, in this January 16, 2012 handout picture. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 3rd Class Grant DeVuyst/Handout </p>

<p>U.S. Coast Guard cutter Healy cuts through ice for Russian-flagged tanker Renda (not pictured) on their way to the Alaskan port of Nome in this aerial picture taken January 13, 2012 and acquired by Reuters January 14, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Charly Hengen/Handout</p>

