Vulture "restaurant"
Vultures wait to feed on a cow carcass at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. The restaurant, established in 2006 to provide a place where vultures can feed healthily, aims to boost the population of wild...more
Vultures wait to feed on a cow carcass at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. The restaurant, established in 2006 to provide a place where vultures can feed healthily, aims to boost the population of wild vultures which are considered an endangered species in Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Vultures feed on a cow carcass at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Vultures feed on a cow carcass at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Vultures battle for a cow carcass as they feed at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Vultures battle for a cow carcass as they feed at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Vultures feed on a cow carcass at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Vultures feed on a cow carcass at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A cow carcass lies on the ground at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A cow carcass lies on the ground at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Vultures battle for a cow carcass as they feed at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Vultures battle for a cow carcass as they feed at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A cow carcass lies on the ground at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A cow carcass lies on the ground at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Vultures battle for a cow carcass as they feed at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Vultures battle for a cow carcass as they feed at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Vultures battle for a cow carcass as they feed at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Vultures battle for a cow carcass as they feed at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A staff member pushes away a rickshaw used to deliver cow carcasses at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A staff member pushes away a rickshaw used to deliver cow carcasses at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Vultures battle for a cow carcass as they feed at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Vultures battle for a cow carcass as they feed at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A cow carcass lies at a vulture restaurant established to feed wild vultures at Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A cow carcass lies at a vulture restaurant established to feed wild vultures at Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar