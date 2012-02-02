Edition:
<p>Vultures wait to feed on a cow carcass at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. The restaurant, established in 2006 to provide a place where vultures can feed healthily, aims to boost the population of wild vultures which are considered an endangered species in Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

<p>Vultures feed on a cow carcass at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

<p>Vultures battle for a cow carcass as they feed at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

<p>Vultures feed on a cow carcass at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

<p>A cow carcass lies on the ground at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

<p>Vultures battle for a cow carcass as they feed at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

<p>A cow carcass lies on the ground at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Vultures battle for a cow carcass as they feed at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

<p>Vultures battle for a cow carcass as they feed at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

<p>A staff member pushes away a rickshaw used to deliver cow carcasses at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Vultures battle for a cow carcass as they feed at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

<p>A cow carcass lies at a vulture restaurant established to feed wild vultures at Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

