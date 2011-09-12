Vying to be Miss Universe
Miss Universe Montenegro 2011 Nikolina Loncar (R) smiles next to co-hosts Miss Universe 2010 Ximena Navarrete (L) and Colin Hornett after being announced as Miss Congeniality at the conclusion of the Miss Universe Presentation Show in Sao Paulo, Brazil September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Organization, L.P. LLLP./Handout
Miss Universe Sweden 2011 Ronnia Fornstedt (L) receives the award for Miss Photogenic from choreographer Michael Schwandt at the conclusion of the Miss Universe Presentation Show in Sao Paulo September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Organization, L.P. LLLP./Handout
Miss Universe China 2011 Luo Zilin competes in the evening gown presentation show at Credicard Hall in Sao Paulo September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization, L.P. LLLP./Handout
Miss Uruguay Fernanda Semino (L) and Miss Panama Sheldry Saez prepare backstage before the 2011 Miss Universe Presentation Show in Sao Paulo, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Frank L. Szelwach/Miss Universe Organization, L.P. LLLP./Handout
A makeup artist helps Miss Peru Natalie Vertiz prepare backstage before the 2011 Miss Universe Presentation Show in Sao Paulo, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Frank L. Szelwach/Miss Universe Organization, L.P. LLLP./Handout
A makeup artist helps Miss Mexico Karin Ontiveros prepare backstage before the 2011 Miss Universe Presentation Show in Sao Paulo September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Frank L. Szelwach/Miss Universe Organization, L.P. LLLP./Handout
Miss Universe 2011 contestants wave to the audience at the end of their Miss Universe preliminary competition in Sao Paulo September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Miss Japan 2011 Maria Kamiyama presents her evening gown during the Miss Universe preliminary competition in Sao Paulo September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Miss Czech Republic 2011 Jitka Novackova poses in her swimsuit during the Miss Universe preliminary competition in Sao Paulo September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Miss Universe Vietnam 2011 Vu Hoang My pre-tapes in her national costume onstage at Credicard Hall in Sao Paulo September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Organization, L.P. LLLP./Handout
Miss Universe Japan 2011 Maria Kamiyama pre-tapes in her national costume onstage at Credicard Hall in Sao Paulo September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization, L.P. LLLP./Handout
Yuko Takahashi does make-up for Miss Universe Japan 2011 Maria Kamiyama (R) before a presentation show in Sao Paulo September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Frank L. Szelwach/Miss Universe Organization, L.P. LLLP./Handout
Miss Universe Canada 2011, Chelsae Durocher; Miss Universe Mexico 2011, Karin Ontiveros; and Miss USA 2011, Alyssa Campanella; pose in her Catalina Brasil swimwear at the Hilton Sao Paulo Morumbi pool September 5, 2011 in this publicity photograph released to Reuters September 6. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization, L.P. LLLP./Handout
Miss France 2011 Laury Thilleman (L) and Miss Czech Republic 2011 Jitka Navackova attend a samba dance class at the Vila Maria samba school in Sao Paulo September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Miss Universe 2011 contestants attend a samba dance class at the Vila Maria samba school in Sao Paulo September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Miss Universe Thailand 2011 Chanyasorn Sakornchan walks down the catwalk during a fashion show at The Week night club in Sao Paulo September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Organization, L.P. LLLP./Handout
Miss Universe Japan 2011 Maria Kamiyama (R) attends a rehearsal for the pageant's evening gown segment at the Hilton San Paulo Morumbi in Sao Paulo September 3, 2011, with the help of stage manager Ken Stein (L) and runway instructor Lu Sierra. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization, L.P. LLLP./Handout
Miss Angola 2011 Leila Lopes, Miss Nicaragua 2011 Adriana Dom and Miss Puerto Rico 2011 Viviana Ortiz (L-R) enjoy country dancing at Villa Country in Sao Paulo September 1, 2011, in this publicity photograph released to Reuters September 2. REUTERS/Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Organization, L.P. LLLP./Handout
Miss Switzerland 2011 Kerstin Cook poses with children at Alianca Misericordia non-profit catholic organization in the outskirts of Sao Paulo September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Miss Panama 2011 Sheldry Saez prays at Alianca Misericordia non-profit catholic organization on the outskirts of Sao Paulo September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Miss Mexico 2011 Karin Ontiveros jokes with a boy as she takes a photograph at Alianca Misericordia non-profit catholic organization in the outskirts of Sao Paulo September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Miss Sri Lanka 2011 Stephanie Siriwardhana (L) and Miss Nicaragua 2011 Adriana Dom cheer each other on while playing foosball during their visit to the Futbol (Soccer) Museum in Sao Paulo, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization, L.P. LLLP/Handout
Candidates for the Miss Universe 2011 competition watch an officer work at the headquarters of the Sao Paulo State Military Police General Command in Sao Paulo August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Organization, L.P. LLLP/Handout
Miss Poland 2011 Rozalia Mancewicz takes a photograph at the Casa do Zezinho, a non-governmental organization in Sao Paulo August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Miss Lebanon 2011 Yara El Khoury-Mikhael stands next to children at Casa do Zezinho a non-governmental organization in Sao Paulo August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Miss Universe 2011 contestants attend a capoeira dance presentation at Meninos do Morumbi non governmental organization in Sao Paulo August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Miss New Zealand 2011 Priyani Puketapu (R) and Miss Croatia 2011 Natalija Prica attend a samba dance class at the Meninos do Morumbi non-governmental organization in Sao Paulo August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Miss Mexico Karin Ontiveros and Miss Nicaragua Adriana Dom pose in a swimsuit while at Casa Grande in Guaruja August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Organization, L.P. LLLP/Handout
Miss Universe Thailand 2011 Chanyasorn Sakorchan plays a ukulele at Casa Grande Hotel in Guaruja, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization, L.P. LLLP/Handout
Miss Universe Australia 2011 Scherri-Lee Biggs (L) and Miss Universe Great Britain 2011 Chloe-Beth Morgan play at the swimming pool at Casa Grande Hotel in Guaruja, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Organization, L.P. LLLP/Handout
Miss Slovak Republic 2011 Dagmar Kolesarova (L-R), Miss Nicaragua 2011 Adriana Dom, Miss Kazakhstan 2011 Valeriya Aleinikova, Miss Mexico 2011 Karin Ontiveros, Miss Honduras 2011 Keilyn Gomez and Miss Aruba 2011 Gillain Berry pose at the beach in Guaruja in this August 30, 2011 publicity photo. REUTERS/Erin Malone/Miss Universe Organization, L.P. LLLP/Handout
Miss Indonesia Nadine Alexandra (L), Miss Serbia Anja Saranovic (C), and Miss Argentina Natalia Rodriguez, prepare to ride horses at Club de Campo in Sao Paulo August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Organization, L.P. LLLP/Handout
Miss Colombia 2011 Catalina Robayo (R) attends a samba dance class at Rosas de Ouro samba school in Sao Paulo August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
(L to R) Miss Canada 2011 Chelsae Durocher, Miss Brazil 2011 Priscila Machado, Miss Australia 2011 Scherri-lee Biggs and Miss Finland 2011 Pia Pakarinen warm up before they play an exhibition soccer match in Sao Paulo August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Miss Ghana 2011 Yayra Nego (L), Miss Turkey 2011 Melisa Asli Pamuk (C) and Miss Japan 2011 Maria Kamiyama pose for a photo while they cook a dish at the Atelier Gourmand gastronomic school in Sao Paulo August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization, L.P. LLLP/Handout
Miss Universe 2011 contestants watch a samba dance class at Rosas de Ouro samba school in Sao Paulo August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Miss Vietnam 2011 Vu Hoang My (C) takes a photo of herself as she visits the Jockey Club horse racing track in Sao Paulo, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Richard D. Salyer/Miss Universe Organization, L.P. LLLP/Handout
Miss Australia 2011 Scherri-Lee Biggs (2nd L, front) cuts her birthday cake while attending a dinner at Tivoli hotel in Sao Paulo August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Richard D. Salyer/Miss Universe Organization, L.P. LLLP/Handout
(L-R) Miss Russia Natalia Gantimurova, Miss Malaysia Deborah Henry and Miss Estonia Madli Vilsar attend a samba dance class at Rosas de Ouro samba school in Sao Paulo August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Miss Great Britain Chloe-Beth Morgan blows a kiss to the crowd during a visit to the Jockey Club horse race in Sao Paulo August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
