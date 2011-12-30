Waiting for 2012

A German customs officer displays Polish made fireworks that were confiscated at the German-Polish border in Frankfurt/Oder, December 28, 2011. Polish-made fireworks, or so called Polenboeller, are cheaper and often have a much stronger firepower than similar German products. In many cases the fireworks, popular for New Year's celebrations, do not comply with German health and safety regulations and have repeatedly been reported to have caused severe injuries when exploding unexpectedly, the custom office's spokes person said. REUTERS/Thomas Peter