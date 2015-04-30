Edition:
Waiting in Calais

A migrant who comes from the border region between Mauritania and Senegal walks near a hen in front of his makeshift shelter in Calais, France, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Thursday, April 30, 2015
Migrants form a circle as they use a generator to charge mobile telephones at a makeshift camp in Calais, France, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Thursday, April 30, 2015
A pair of trainers hang to dry from branches of a tree in a camp of tents and makeshift shelters where migrants stay in Calais, France, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Thursday, April 30, 2015
Shadows from migrants are cast on a makeshift shelter with the written word "Refugee" in Calais, France, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Thursday, April 30, 2015
General view from inside a makeshift shelter where migrants and asylum seekers stay in Calais, France, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Thursday, April 30, 2015
Sudanese migrants share a meal they prepared at the makeshift camp in Calais, France, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Thursday, April 30, 2015
A Sudanese migrant who arrived only days ago constructs a wood structure near tents and makeshift shelters in Calais, France, April 30, 2015.REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Thursday, April 30, 2015
A migrant charges his mobile telephone at a makeshift camp in Calais, France, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Thursday, April 30, 2015
Migrants walk on the road with a push cart to recover materials for their makeshift shelters as they enter the city limits of Calais, France, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Thursday, April 30, 2015
The shadow of a migrant is cast on the Jules Ferry care center as he awaits for it to open in order to take a shower in Calais, France April 30, 2015.REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Thursday, April 30, 2015
An Afghan migrant carries a sack with bread as he walks away from a makeshift shop near tents and shelters in Calais, France, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Thursday, April 30, 2015
A migrant enters a makeshift shelter in a field near a hand-written sign with the words of Martin Luther King, Jr., "We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools", in Calais, France, April 29, 2015. Migrants, principally from Eritrea and Sudan gather in REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Migrants from Africa, Afghanistan and Syria queue for an evening meal at the Jules Ferry day center in Calais, France, April 29, 2015. African migrants, principally from Eritrea and Sudan, gather in this northern French port city after they traveled from the Mediterranean northwards in the hopes of crossing the English Channel and seeking asylum in Britain. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A migrant from Eritrea covers his face as he sits near tents as he lives in a make-shift camp under a metro bridge in Paris, France, April 27, 2015. African migrants, principally from Eritrea and Sudan, sleep rough in some 80 tents and shelters as they make their way from the Mediterranean northwards towards Calais. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Monday, April 27, 2015
Migrants push a shopping cart with recovered cardboard boxes and a wood pallets past tents and makeshift shelters in Calais, France April 29, 2015. After up to 900 people drowned trying to reach Europe from Libya last week, EU leaders tripled a naval search mission in the Mediterranean to try to prevent record numbers of people drowning as they try to flee war and poverty in the Middle East and Africa. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Migrants walk past a pile of earth which trucks have placed on the edge of the road to make a barrier to hide from view the tents and makeshift shelters in a nearby field in Calais, France April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Migrants from Africa, Afghanistan and Syria queue for an evening meal at the Jules Ferry day center in Calais, France, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A tube of tooth paste and a tooth brush hang outside a makeshift shelter in a field in Calais, France, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A migrant makes his way through a field with tents and makeshift shelters in Calais, France April 29, 2015 after travelling from the Mediterranean northwards in the hopes of crossing the English Channel and seeking asylum in Britain. After up to 900 people drowned trying to reach Europe from Libya last week, EU leaders tripled a naval search mission in the Mediterranean to try to prevent record numbers of people drowning as they try to flee war and poverty in the Middle East and Africa. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A partially built wood structure frames a migrant who walks between tents and makeshift shelters in Calais, France, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A migrant from Eritrea covers his face near tents as he lives in a make-shift camp under a metro bridge in Paris, France, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Monday, April 27, 2015
Migrants gather near tents as they live in a make-shift camp under a metro bridge in Paris, France, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Monday, April 27, 2015
Migrants push a shopping cart with recovered cardboard boxes and a wood pallet past tents and makeshift shelters in Calais, France April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A migrant washes up near a makeshift shelter in a field with a message of hope, "Hello France. Sudanese from Darfur come to France to seek protection", in Calais, France, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Wednesday, April 29, 2015
