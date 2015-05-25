Waiting in Calais

A French policeman with a nightstick chases a migrant on the road that lorries take to reach the Channel tunnel crossing in Calais, France, May 21, 2015. The continent is seeing a surge in migrants fleeing hunger and war in Africa and the Middle East...more

A French policeman with a nightstick chases a migrant on the road that lorries take to reach the Channel tunnel crossing in Calais, France, May 21, 2015. The continent is seeing a surge in migrants fleeing hunger and war in Africa and the Middle East after over 600,000 sought refuge in the EU last year. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close