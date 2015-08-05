Waiting in Calais
Migrants run after crossing a fence as they attempt to access the Channel Tunnel in Frethun, near Calais, France, August 4, 2015. Each night, many migrants wait for darkness prior to heading for the Channel tunnel entrance, where they attempt to...more
A migrant sits under trees near to the Eurotunnel site in Calais, France, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Migrants sit by a roadside as darkness falls, near to the Eurotunnel site in Calais, France, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
French police intercept migrants who gather on a road near the Channel Tunnel access in Frethun, near Calais, France, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Migrants walk after crossing a fence as they attempt to access the Channel Tunnel in Frethun, near Calais, France, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A migrant looks at his mobile phone as he sits near a road sign on the main access route to the ferry harbor terminal in Calais, northern France, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant walks toward "The New Jungle" camp in Calais, France, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Migrants gather under trees and light a fire to keep warm, near to the Eurotunnel site in Calais, France, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
French riot policemen cross the Eurotunnel ramp for trucks after they pushed back migrants who were blocking the road early in the morning, at Coquelles near Calais, France, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Migrants from Afghanistan use a mobile phone next to a newly erected security fence near to "The New Jungle" camp in Calais, France, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A migrant from Rwanda, who gave his name as Alex, aged 35 and is the father of two children, stands on an overpass as he watches a train pass on tracks below in Calais, France, July 30, 2015. Alex told Reuters that he trying to make the crossing is...more
Migrants who were blocking the Eurotunnel ramp for trucks in early morning are pushed back by policemen at Coquelles near Calais, France, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Migrants make their way along train tracks as they attempt to access the Channel Tunnel in Frethun, near Calais, France, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A sign is displayed near the M20 motorway, which leads from London to the Channel Tunnel terminal at Ashford and the Ferry Terminal at Dover, in southern England, Britain July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A French policeman with a nightstick chases a migrant on the road that lorries take to reach the Channel tunnel crossing in Calais, France, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Migrants make their way across a fence near near train tracks as they attempt to access the Channel Tunnel in Frethun, near Calais, France, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A glove left by a migrant is seen on razor-wire near train tracks which lead to the Channel Tunnel in Frethun, near Calais, France, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
French gendarmes block migrants along a road to prevent them access to train tracks which lead to the Channel Tunnel in Frethun, near Calais, France, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Migrants make their way in a field along train tracks as they attempt to access the Channel Tunnel in Frethun, near Calais, France, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant jumps off the rear of a truck as a French policeman stands near after a failed attempt to make a clandestine crossing to England through the Channel tunnel in Calais, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An Eurotunnel freight shuttle enters the Channel tunnel in Coquelles, near Calais, northern France, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Migrants walk near trucks blocked on a road which leads to the Channel Tunnel terminal in Coquelles near Calais, northern France, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
The hands of a migrant (L) are seen as he argues with a truck driver, reflected in a mirror, as lorries wait in line on the motorway which leads to the Channel Tunnel terminal in Calais, northern France, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A migrant inspects a truck during an attempt to make a clandestine crossing to England through the Channel tunnel as lorries wait in line on the motorway which leads to the Channel Tunnel terminal in Calais, northern France, June 24, 2015....more
French riot policemen force out migrants who were hidden in a lorry which makes its way to the ferry terminal in Calais October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant is hoisted on top of an industrial cooler as more than a dozen migrants gather near trucks which wait on the road that leads to the Channel tunnel in the hopes of boarding them to make a clandestine crossing to England, in Calais, France,...more
