Waiting in Crimea
Ukrainian servicemen stand guard at an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol, in Crimea, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Ukrainian serviceman looks at uniformed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, standing guard at a Ukrainian military base in the village of Perevalnoye, outside Simferopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Ukrainian serviceman talks on the phone at a Ukrainian military base in the village of Perevalnoye, outside Simferopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Ukrainian serviceman stands guard at an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol, in Crimea, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A member of the Ukrainian Navy stands guard on the Ukrainian navy ship Ternopil at the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Tape in the colours of the Ukrainian flag is seen on the weapon of a Ukrainian serviceman standing guard at an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol, in Crimea, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Ukrainian serviceman watches uniformed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, passing by at a Ukrainian military base in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Uniformed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, watch Ukrainian servicemen walk past a Ukrainian military base in the village of Perevalnoye, outside Simferopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Ukrainian servicemen tend to a fire at an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol, in Crimea, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ukrainian servicemen stand guard at an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Ukrainian soldier looks out from a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Yevpatoria, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A Ukrainian serviceman smokes as he guards an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Ukrainian serviceman guards an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ukrainian servicemen carry sandbags at an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Ukrainian serviceman stands at an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ukrainian serviceman Igor Filonenko holds the hand of his wife Julia through a fence at an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ukrainian servicemen guard on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ukrainian servicemen gather on the territory of their military unit, with their relatives seen in the foreground, in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko more
Ukrainian Navy divers check their command ship Slavutych at the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Ukrainian serviceman stands guard on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ukrainian servicemen walk on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Ukrainian serviceman stands guard on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ukrainian servicemen and a servicewoman gather on the territory of their military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A member of the Ukrainian Navy stands guard atop the Ukrainian navy command ship Slavutych at the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Ukrainian serviceman stands guard on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ukrainian servicemen wait at Belbek airport in the Crimea region, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Ukrainian serviceman stands near his acquaintance on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A woman kisses a Ukrainian serviceman through the gate as he stands on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko more
A Ukrainian serviceman uses binoculars as he stands guard on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, stand guard, with Ukrainian servicemen seen behind the gate, outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/David...more
